Here Is Why The Kardashian Family Has Yet To Address Caitlyn Jenner’s Run For California Governor

In case you’re curious about what the Kardashians thought of Caitlyn Jenner’s California governor-run announcement, it apparently wasn’t that much of a “surprise” for the famous family! Yet, they’ve remained radio silent. Here’s why…

On Friday, the 71-year-old announced her plans to run against the current California governor Gavin Newsom in this year’s pending recall election. The official statement read:

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Related: Lamar Odom Shuts Down The Kardashian Family ‘Curse’ Rumor!

Jenner then promised to hold a campaign based on “solutions” to get “back to prosperity to turn this state around.” Take a look at the full statement (below):

K.

Since the big reveal, the group has remained pretty quiet on their respective social media accounts. Honestly, it’s almost as if the Olympic champion didn’t even declare a political campaign at all! The family has seemingly maintained a business as usual approach and has not addressed Caitlyn’s new (under-qualified) venture in life.

Kris Jenner hopped on Instagram to promote Kim Kardashian’s upcoming collaboration for KKW Fragrance. The SKIMs creator also pushed out some promotions for the same business endeavor. Even Caitlyn’s kids chose not to share the news! Kendall Jenner posted a tribute for her friend Gigi Hadid’s birthday, Kylie Jenner teased the KUWTK reunion special, and Brandon Jenner promoted his country music. We at least thought the Jenner children would rally behind the reality star!

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the TV personality has “been vocal about wanting to get involved in politics for quite some time.” And even though the family wasn’t shocked by the run, they reportedly disagree with Caitlyn’s politics. The I Am Cait alum has described herself as a fiscally conservative yet socially liberal candidate in the past — which we remind you is just a load of malarkey. Why? Again, you can’t have social change without progressive economic policies. Anyways…

The source went on to explain:

“While the family may not be entirely aligned politically speaking, they ultimately want Caitlyn to be happy and fulfilled.”

Even more so, per TMZ, the Kardashians actually don’t plan to acknowledge or even publicly endorse anyone in the gubernatorial race.

As fans may know, Caitlyn has had a rocky relationship with her ex-wife and step-kids since the motivational speaker’s controversial memoir after coming out as transgender. And it also didn’t help that she openly supported Donald Trump for a period of time. In the end, we can imagine they are trying to save face and not create a whole media mess if they opted to support and go against Caitlyn.

Okay, Perezcious readers, what are your thoughts about the Kardashian-Jenners not recognizing Caitlyn’s run for California governor? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]