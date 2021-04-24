Got A Tip?

Caitlyn Jenner

Twitter Reacts To Caitlyn Jenner Running For California Governor!

Caitlyn Jenner officially confirmed the rumors that she plans to run for governor of California — and a lot of people have some thoughts on it. Naturally.

On Friday, the 71-year-old reality star announced she filed the paperwork to potentially go head-to-head with current governor Democrat Gavin Newsom in 2022. Jenner’s campaign statement read:

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

It is unclear which party the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will be running under, but she did describe herself as a “#lgbt fiscal conservative and socially liberal candidate” in a recent tweet. Inneresting…

As you may know, Jenner used to be a vocal member of the Republican Party. However, she has since opened up about her change in political opinions after coming out as transgender in 2015, saying many in the party didn’t support her views on gay marriage and transgender rights. Last June, Jenner told People how she now considers herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive” and believes “we need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House.”

Now, it is a bit of an oxymoron if we do say so ourselves. It also makes us want to smack our heads into the palms of our hands as you literally can’t be fiscally conservative and still want equal rights for minority groups. It just doesn’t work that way and harms marginalized communities in the end. Why? True social progression often requires progressive fiscal policy as well. The old statement alone should show folks how under-qualified the celebrity is. Also of note: the motivational speaker voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, so do with that information what you will. Sigh. But we digress…

Since declaring her run, many other celebrities and potential voters have taken to social media to express their strong opinions. Alyssa Milano tweeted:

“You are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth. HELL NO.”

Kathy Griffin, who is a family friend of the Kardashian family, retweeted songwriter Ricky Davila’s comment:

“As a gay Californian, I’ll never vote for Caitlyn Jenner Kardashian. She’s unqualified, loathsome, selfish and her views are abhorrent. To top all that off, her campaign website is being hosted by a platform that was created by criminal MAGA lunatic Brad Parscale. No thanks.”

The 60-year-old comedian also slammed Jenner’s campaign images, saying:

“Caitlyn driving a car was not the best choice for her official campaign photo. RIP Kim Howe

In case you forgot, the parent of Kylie and Kendall had been in a multi-vehicle accident in Malibu that killed Kim in 2015.

Soo.. yeah. Lots of thoughts! Lots of thoughts.

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions from social media users (below):

What are your thoughts on Caitlyn’s run for governor of California? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram]

Apr 23, 2021 18:00pm PDT

