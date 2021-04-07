Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Considering A Run For Governor Of California -- Yes, Really

We honestly didn’t expect to be reporting this news right now… or ever.

Former reality TV star and past Olympic hero Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly talking with political consultants as she “actively explores a run for governor of California,” according to a report first published on Tuesday afternoon by Axios.

The 71-year-old is reportedly doing her due diligence about possibly challenging current Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, who is potentially facing a recall election. Obviously, Jenner’s potential presence in the race as a Republican (and previous supporter of Donald Trump!) would draw a lot of attention to any possible race.

According to the report, Jenner is at least serious enough in her political considerations here that she’s being assisted by Caroline Wren, a longtime Republican fundraiser. Wren is best known publicly as a previous adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign; she also helped organize the former President’s infamous rally on January 6, 2021 that boiled over into the assault on the U. S. Capitol Building. Yeah…

Wren reportedly initially met Jenner through their collective work with the American Unity Fund, which is a right-wing non-profit organization focused on aligning GOP and LGBT issues.

Spokespeople for both Jenner and Wren declined to comment publicly after the report was published.

Newsom is in for the political fight of his life with this recall election, which initially came about after Republicans grew frustrated with his immigration and tax policies. Then, last year it picked up serious momentum after he was controversially spotted dining with a large group at the swanky restaurant The French Laundry immediately after ordering state-wide lockdowns and restaurant bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, that hypocrisy did not sit well with voters of any political leaning!

California has a notable recall history, too. In 2003, Governor Gray Davis — a Democrat — was recalled and eventually replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wouldn’t it be something if 20 years later, another celeb replaced a recalled Governor?! Especially if that celeb was Caitlyn Jenner?!

We’re not political experts, but forgive us if we have a hard time seeing Jenner have any kind of path to victory here — should she choose to actually mount a campaign for the office.

After all, her celeb background and inextricable ties to Hollywood and the Kardashian family will almost certainly be a turn-off to GOP voters in the state’s conservative San Joaquin Valley cities like Bakersfield, Visalia, and Fresno. Not to mention the fact she’s a transgender woman is going to turn off the Trumpian base. Let’s not act like that’s not a thing.

And progressive voters have long since abandoned Jenner after her consistent support of Trump — even after she tried to walk that back over the last couple years.

Knowing that, what constituency could she possibly have to fall back on? There’s no way the former I Am Cait star could actually win the race for governor, could she?!

