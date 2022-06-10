Mystery As Friends Of LA-Born Qatari Princess Say It's IMPOSSIBLE She Died Of Overdose!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A mystery has erupted surrounding the sudden death of an American former royal…

In case you haven’t heard, police were called to former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio‘s apartment in Marbella, Spain on May 29 after her three children were not able to get in touch with her for four days. When authorities arrived on the scene, she was found dead curled up with her Pomeranian dog, Honey, in the bed. Reports soon came out in the press that the 45-year-old might have had alcohol and drugs in her system, thus leading to an overdose. However, close friends of Kasia do not believe that is true!

Speaking with The Daily Beast, several members of her inner circle claimed she never used drugs and was only a casual “glass of red wine in the evening” type of person who had a low tolerance to alcohol and was obsessed about her health. Her confidant Louis Spagnuolo said:

“I am 100 percent sure she did not die of an overdose. And she did not commit suicide. She would have never left her daughters, and she did not use drugs.”

He shared with the outlet that Kasia, who was a moderate practicing Muslim, dedicated a lot of her time every day to fitness and her overall well being, doing everything from prayer, meditation, exercise, and vitamin supplements, to various beauty treatments. All of which she actually documented on her social media over the years. So no doubt, her friends, including Louis, find it hard to believe that she may have died from an overdose.

Of course, one does not always know what someone is going through behind closed doors. But something to note: her death came just weeks after her ex-husband Sheikh Abdelaziz Bin Khalifa Al Thani had a major legal win regarding the custody of their 17-year-old twins and 15-year-old daughter. The two had been in a nasty custody battle for years after she divorced him in 2012 over allegations that he sexually assaulted their youngest daughter.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the 15-year-old accused Abdelaziz of “incestuous aggression in the paternal home from the ages of 9 to 15.” Excerpts from a police complaint shared by Kasia’s attorney, Sabrina Boesch, revealed that the teenager said the royal allegedly forced her to sleep in his bed starting from a young age. Noting that her parents slept in different rooms, she reportedly said:

“From when I was small, I slept in my father’s bed. But after my mother left, it became an obligation.”

French authorities reportedly have been working for the Childhood Social Assistance in investigating the disturbing matter, but Abdelaziz denied all of the allegations. Per The Daily Beast, Kasia had fled with the girls from Paris to Spain when the accusations came out. She previously spoke out about their vicious legal battle back in March, saying:

“Children should NEVER be used as victims or pawns when the parents can’t get along. The father of my children Prince Abdulaziz Khalifa Al Thani has not paid one cent for child support for over a year now to help me support and raise our children. In my opinion this is outrageous, unfair, embarrassing and a real shame. No matter on what financial level or status you are. It’s really immoral because again the kids are the casualty. However it’s more humiliating when you are a billionaire prince of QATAR.”

And while Kasia attempted to get custody of their three daughters in April, the courts in Paris ruled that they should remain in the country with their dad. Her lawyer told The Daily Beast she ultimately thinks the former princess was completely shattered by the custody loss, saying:

“I think that, above all, she has died of grief.”

But Kasia’s friends are still adamant that is just not the case. An unnamed pal told the outlet:

“Someone else decided it was time for her to die. She did not make that decision.”

Whoa… And they’re not the only ones to think this too! Her secret boyfriend, Bruce Baps, also agrees that she did not die from an overdose, revealing to Dailymail.com that she was actually “scared for her life” weeks before her death after being attacked and robbed at her home! What?! He said:

“I don’t believe that she killed herself, but we are waiting for the results of the autopsy to know exactly what happened. It took four days until she was found so her body was in a state of decomposition.”

It is important to note that Kasia’s confidants claimed to The Daily Beast that they never heard about the alleged robbery. The Marbella Police Department also said there is no record of a break-in at the apartment, which boasts a ton of high security and surveillance camera inside. Furthermore, the publication tried to clarify some deets with Baps, who refused to “give other interviews” after exclusively doing so with Dailymail.com. So take this information with a grain of salt!

Fueling the mystery, the Marbella coroner stated that her initial autopsy reports were also inconclusive. What is worse is that the toxicology reports could potentially take another two weeks, so we’ll have to wait and see what comes up in it. However, Kasia’s friends do not want the investigation into her tragic death to end at the autopsy and instead want the police to look into every single angle:

“They need to look at who had the means and the motive to want her dead. That’s where the answer to this mystery lies.”

This is definitely one big, messy mystery. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Kasia Gallanio/Instagram]