Kate Beckinsale Is Crying In A Hospital Bed! What Happened?!

Kate Beckinsale has fans worried right now…

On Monday, the 50-year-old actress shared a post on Instagram to honor her mom’s birthday and Mother’s Day in the UK. While Kate penned a touching tribute for all the love and support she has received from her mother over the years, that message wasn’t what captured her followers’ attention. Instead, fans were taken aback by the photos — in which she was crying in a hospital bed! Oh no!

Related: Kate Beckinsale Blasts BAFTAs For Sending ‘Cold Email’ About Late Stepfather!

Now they’re not only very concerned for Kate, but they want to know what happened! However, the Underworld star seems to be staying tight-lipped about her health. All she wrote in the caption was:

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

“Turn up when we are sick”?! “Pull us out of wells”?? What is she hinting at? Kate continued:

“Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x”

Swipe (below) to slide 6 and 7 to see the hospital bed photos:

Was this hospitalization recent? What’s going on? As we said, there is zero mention as to why she was hospitalized — only mentioning being “sick” at one point in the post. So naturally, fans were alarmed and took to the comments to send their well wishes to Kate. See the reactions (below):

“Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon” “Hope you’re ok! Happy mom’s day!” “Why you are in hospital?” “Why are you in hospital! Get well soon” “Happy birthday to your mom! why are you in the hospital? What’s happened?” “What on earth are you doing in hospital Kate ? Wishing you peace and good health” “Hope you’re ok; life’s tough at times”

The Van Helsing star has not further addressed the situation yet. But whatever is going on, we hope Kate is OK! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Kate Beckinsale/Instagram, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]