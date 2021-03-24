Kate Middleton Is Prince William’s 'Pillar' As Royal Family Hides Oprah Interview Aftermath From Recovering Prince Philip

The Royal Family continues to weave their tangled webs…

It’s safe to say the whole royal institution was SHOOK by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview. From general allegations of a lack of support to specific accusations about someone questioning their future baby’s skin color, Queen Elizabeth II’s brood did not come across looking great after the Oprah sit-down.

The whole fam has since been on damage control, denying accusations and taking pictures with Black people (no, seriously). Few family feuds have played out as publicly or with such seismic consequences, but the Brits are still attempting to keep calm and carry on with a stiff upper lip attitude, etc. etc.

Apparently, future queen Kate Middleton has been rising to the admittedly difficult occasion. A source told Us Weekly:

“Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations.”

Another insider agreed:

“Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to [Prince] William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.”

Solid marriage, huh? Guess those cheating rumors are in the past… but we digress. It’s a good thing the mother of three has been such a “pillar,” because those Oprah bombshells aren’t the only dilemma the royals have recently faced. Last week, Prince Philip was released from the hospital following a month-long stay after being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The current Queen may be in and out of crisis meetings regarding the Sussexes, but she’s reportedly “relieved” to have her husband back home. That being said, the family is apparently keeping the 99-year-old in the dark about specific details regarding the interview that aired while he was in the hospital.

An additional source for Us explained:

“He obviously knows about Harry and Meghan’s interview, but the queen, [Prince] Charles and William are trying to avoid overwhelming him with their problems so are keeping their conversations with him about the aftermath light. While the queen has been busy working, she says it’s nice to have her husband back.”

Well, we understand the reasoning, even if it is a little weird for the Royal Family to admit to hiding major current events from the Duke of Edinburgh.

At least Harry let his grandparents off the hook regarding the “skin color” comment — and overall, Archie’s parents had good things to say about Philip and Elizabeth. Whether Will and Kate can get back in their good graces remains to be seen, but we’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on the situation!

