Queen Elizabeth Hiring Diversity Team After Meghan Markle’s Racism Claims -- What That Could Look Like…

Making some much needed adjustments!

Us Weekly confirmed Monday that Queen Elizabeth II is in the process of hiring a diversity team to handle those shocking allegations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Speaking to the outlet, a source explained:

“The palace is looking to make an appointment for a position to promote greater diversity and inclusion at the palace.”

Related: Harry & Meghan Denounce Tabloids After Investigator Admits To Selling Info!

It’s about time! This move is apparently “part of the ongoing listening and learning program happening inside the royal household.” Which means the Queen’s crisis meetings following CBS‘ dramatic Oprah tell-all must be working!

It’s SO good to hear this institution is actually doing something to avoid any future racist conversations like the ones that tore apart their own family! Though, it’s unlikely we’ll see a major change from the royals anytime soon. The confidant noted:

“The palace has been working on diversity as an issue within the crown. The policies and procedures for diversity have been put in place, and the crown is looking for someone to spearhead initiatives. They are waiting to find the perfect person for the position; nothing is being done without conversation and careful consideration.”

Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise us if it takes them a while to find that “perfect person.” If only they hadn’t ruined their relationship with the 39-year-old American, she could have played a key role in helping these Brits demonstrate real commitment to diversity and inclusion! And Meghan was already working to spearhead great change in her community! Sigh…

On brighter news, Prince Harry and his wife have wasted no time building out Archewell Foundation’s diverse team! After starting the non-profit last February, the parents of Archie Harrison have already made some impressive new hires! Taking charge of creative partnerships with Netflix, Spotify, and for Archewell Audio is Oscar-nominated producer Ben Browning. He’ll be joined by Genevieve Roth (and her agency Invisible Hand) to create content that focuses on the non-profit’s “commitment to storytelling from powerful and diverse voices and perspectives.” Super cool!

Related: Prince William ‘Can Get Very Angry’ When It Comes To Kate Middleton!

James Holt, a former Royal Foundation employee, was also named Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, in charge of philanthropic efforts. And senior advisor Catherine St-Laurent and global press secretary Toya Holness are new additions to the team, too! The source shared of the “world-class talent”:

“Over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have diligently built Archewell, an organization focused on driving systemic cultural change through the power of compassion. As the company marks its first anniversary, Archewell is pleased to announce the growth of its team.”

They added:

“They join a rapidly expanding team that’s deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world.”

The Promising Young Woman producer is clearly overjoyed to be starting this new endeavor. Ben gushed:

“From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It’s a thrilling company to be starting.”

It really sounds like the ex-royals are trying to create something special. We wonder if the Suits alum will ever star in an upcoming project??

What do U think of the Queen’s decision to hire a diversity team, Perezcious readers? Just what’s needed or not enough to heal the wounds the family’s allegedly already created? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon ]