Prince Philip Is Out Of The Hospital After Month-Long Stay

Finally, some good news for the Royal Family.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been released from the hospital. Philip was treated for an infection and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition during his 28-day stay.

The 99-year-old was photographed on Tuesday (pic HERE) leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital; he also spent time in St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he was transferred after his original admittance.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the subject, saying:

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition. His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

Philip is heading home during a bit of a tumultuous period for the Windsors. While he was indisposed, his grandson Prince Harry sat for a tell-all interview with his wife Meghan Markle. In fact, the royals allegedly tried to use the Duke’s poor health to pressure the Sussexes out of their conversation with Oprah — and we all know how well that went.

Hopefully, Philip will be able to relax and recover without too much stress as the family continues to reckon with Meghan and Harry’s revelations. Wishing him all the best.

