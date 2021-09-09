16-Year-Old The Flash Actor Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

The cause of death for Logan Williams, who famously portrayed a young Barry Allen on The Flash, was finally confirmed more than a year after the 16-year-old actor tragically passed away in April 2020.

In a report obtained by People on Thursday, the Coroners Service of British Columbia found that the young star died of “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)” and was classified as “accidental.” The coroner explained in the report:

“Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, it also stated that Williams “struggled with mental health concerns” and also “has a history of consuming illicit substances.” Williams reportedly was placed into the Ministry of Children and Family Development in 2019 and moved into a group home, where he later left and was reported missing in April 2020.

When he returned at around 11:00 p.m. that night, Logan “appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance.” The When Calls the Heart alum last spoke to a staff member around 4:00 a.m., and when they conducted an hourly check, he appeared to be sleeping. However, the teen was then “unresponsive and not breathing” a couple of hours later. Paramedics were rushed to the facility but “did not attempt resuscitation as it was apparent that Logan was deceased.” There was also drug paraphernalia near his body.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, said she and her family were “absolutely devastated” at the time, revealing to The New York Post that Logan struggled with addiction for three years. She discovered her son was using marijuana at 13 and eventually moved on to harder drugs. However, Marlyse claimed she did not know when he actually started taking fentanyl but knew he “was in complete denial because he was so ashamed” of his addiction.

Following the devastating news of his death, several of his co-stars, including Grant Gustin from The CW series, offered their condolences to his family. He wrote at the time:

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

His When Calls the Heart castmate Erin Krakow penned a similar sentiment, expressing:

“Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time. ? #Hearties.”

Our thoughts are with the family during this time. And if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to SAMHSA at 1-800-662-4357.

