Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum In Star-Studded Ceremony: 'My Forever Begins Today'!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married!!

The happy couple tied the knot on Thursday at a private estate in Los Angeles, according to a source who spoke with People.

Interestingly, the lovers embarked on this next chapter of their love story just as their documentary series Paris In Love, which follows them from proposal to wedding day, premiered on Peacock! While the first episode hinted Hilton may have been having “cold feet,” it looks like fans can stop worrying The Simple Life alum won’t get her happily ever because it just started!

The 40-year-old socialite took to Instagram after saying “I do” to mark the occasion, along with posting a snap of her gorgeous wedding dress, writing:

“My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum”

In the photo (below), you can see Paris rocking gorgeous Oscar De La Renta gown with long-sleeved lace. To complete the look, she also donned a tulle veil and diamond earrings. Ch-ch-check it out:

The star-studded event was attended by many of the TV personality’s A-lister friends, including Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, and Bebe Rexha. Many others took to the ‘gram to send some positive vibes the lovers’ way. See some of their sweet messages:

Meghan Trainor: “Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time! ” Diplo: “queeeeen” Elle Fanning: “CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL BRIDE” Barbara Corcoran: “Congratulations! Marriage… that’s hot! “

See a few of the wedding guests arriving at the event of the year (below)!

The party’s not over yet!

Always one to go big, Paris is set to have two additional wedding parties before the festivities are complete. All of these moments will be captured as part of her 13-part docuseries, as well, so get ready to watch it all unfold soon!!

Explaining why she decided to bring cameras along for these intimate moments, the businesswoman told Jimmy Fallon in August:

“I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding.”

The couple, who got engaged in February, has been attached at the hip ever since they were first connected through friends and began dating in November 2019. Speaking to People last year, Paris mused:

“We just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

Carter’s wifey added:

“Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Aww! Many congratulations to the newlyweds!!

