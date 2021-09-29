Katie Couric Dishes Dirt On Celeb-Filled Jeffrey Epstein Party, Boozy Prince Harry, & More In Vicious New Tell-All!

Holy crap, Katie Couric did not come to play with her new memoir!

Plenty of tell-alls from established stars don’t bother telling all that much. After all, why would you rock the boat when you already have all that TV money, right?

Well, Katie’s aptly named Going There is the exception, as evidenced by all the smoking hot goss identified by DailyMail.com in their look at the upcoming book. According to the outlet, the former Today show host criticizes former colleagues, drags ex-boyfriends, and goes hard at some celebs she’s met.

Related: 5 Surprising Details From New Donald Trump Tell-All!

Supposedly she calls TV producer ex Tom Werner, who dumped her via email, a “textbook narcissist” and refers to her fling with Brooks Perlin, who was 17 years younger than she was, as a “midlife crisis.”

The 500+ page scorcher shades Martha Stewart as having required “some healthy humbling (prison will do that…) to develop a sense of humor.” Ouch. Katie also recalls Larry King making a pass at her and going on a 15-minute date with Michael Jackson — whose handshake she describes as feeling like a “dead fish.”

Couric also, per DM, talks about meeting Prince Harry during his “wild-oats sowing phase.” We’re guessing she means around the time of his 2012 nude party in Sin City. She remembers how the smell of cigarettes and alcohol seemed to “ooze from every pore” of the mid-20s royal. Really paints an olfactory picture there, doesn’t she?

According to DM, those who have read the manuscript have been aghast, with one telling them it “should be called Burning Bridges by Catty Couric as it literally reads like Kitty Kelley wrote it about Katie.” Whoa. Another critic predicts she’ll “never get a job at any television network or cable channel ever again because she attacks everyone.”

Sounds like a potential bestseller to us!

But it’s what she has to say about her acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein that has us the most intrigued by far.

Back in February, Katie’s pal Chelsea Handler outed her by telling a story about being the journalist’s guest at a dinner at the billionaire pedophile’s house. Also in attendance, per Chelsea, were Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn, Charlie Rose, and of course Epstein’s good buddy Prince Andrew.

Related: Congressman Matt Gaetz Preparing For HEINOUS Potential Charges By Hiring Epstein Lawyer!

The Chelsea Lately star didn’t say when this gathering occurred, but based on tracking her friendship with Katie, we know it’s some time in or just after 2010. Meaning she should have known who she was dealing with at that point. Being a reporter and all, we mean. After all, his first arrest, when he evaded sex trafficking charges with the infamous “sweetheart deal” he was given, was back in 2006. But she makes it clear in the book she was in the dark about all that, writing that she had no idea why she was even invited to the dinner (which btw in addition to her and Rose also featured Bill Clinton adviser and GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos). She wrote:

“I couldn’t imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media. Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they’d need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in.”

She did mention that her BF at the time, Brooks — who would have been about 36 years old then — remarked on how young the girls who took their coats were.

Describing Epstein’s $75 million NYC townhouse in detail, she refers to the decor as “Eyes Wide Shut with a twist – creepy chandeliers and body-part art.” She says the guests ate lasagna out of shallow bowls before their host “held court” in front of a fireplace. Yeah, nothing like a pedophile getting on his soapbox, we’re sure.

We are definitely interested in reading more! Are YOU looking forward to Catty Couric’s Burning Bridges — er, Katie Couric’s Going There?? If so, you won’t have to wait long! The book is apparently scheduled for late October!

[Image via Anwar Hussein Collection/WENN/Avalon/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]