Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Live It Up In Vegas After End Of Residency!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating the end of the singer’s Vegas residency!

As we previously reported, the pop music sensation closed up her years-long residency in Sin City at The Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday. She dazzled a star-studded audience, with guests including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Celine Dion amongst others! But the celebrations didn’t end with the show.

After the concert was over, the duo headed over to XS Nightclub at The Wynn Las Vegas to continue the party with The Chainsmokers. Both Katy and Orlando had drinks and danced to the music Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall were playing — at one point the 39-year-old was spotted getting a bit playful with Drew!

Related: What Did Katy Know? Piers Morgan Reveals What She Said After Russell Brand Split!

The Firework songstress was super into the electronic music, she even grabbed the mic and joined in on a track. She didn’t quite know the lyrics, but she definitely knew the vibes and gave it her all. We figured she’d want to take a break from all that singing after ending her residency, but you just can’t keep her away from the mic. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out a few snaps from the night (below):

The I Kissed A Girl singer definitely had a well deserved night out after all her hard work — and it’s awesome she got to have her “amazing” hubby by her side! Congratulations, Katy!

[Image via Orlando Bloom/Instagram/Danny Mahoney/XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas/Mega]