Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend Katy Perry’s Star-Studded Final Vegas Residency Show!

Katy Perry had quite the crowd for her final Las Vegas residency performance!

On Saturday, the I Kissed A Girl singer concluded her stay in Sin City with a big bang — and you can’t have a big bang without all the stars! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew out to see the Teenage Dream singer, and did so elegantly as ever! The pair made their way to the VIP section of The Theatre at Resorts World in matching all black ensembles. See (below):

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle spotted at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas show #PLAY. pic.twitter.com/yS4H1Eu8FZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2023

And they weren’t far from Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom! The Lord of the Rings actor brought their 3-year-old daughter Daisy along for the show, which was actually a pretty big deal as it marked the little one’s first public appearance! And her musical momma made sure to give her a special shout out during the show!

In fan-captured footage, you can hear her saying:

“Daisy! I love you so much. You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here. I’m gonna sing this next song — I think you know it?”

Daisy was adorably done up in a Minnie Mouse outfit. See the wholesome moment (below):

Awww!

Also in the crowd was Celine Dion and her 13-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson.

Celine Dion attends Katy Perry’s Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/h04YTwUv19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

What a stacked crowd! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Katy Perry/YouTube, & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]