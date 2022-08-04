You Have To See Katy Perry’s Reaction To Getting Pete Davidson As Her ‘Lover’ During A TikTok Game Of MASH!

No offense to Kim Kardashian, but Katy Perry is just not feeling Pete Davidson!

The 37-year-old singer took to TikTok to play a virtual version of the throwback game of MASH using the popular filter on the app. In case you didn’t know, MASH (Mansion, Apartment, Shack, House) is an old childhood game typically played with pencil and paper where people predict their future, such as what type of house someone will get, how many children they will have, what kind of car the person will buy, or who their partner will be. Well, Katy decided to see what the cards (or we guess the app) have in store for her future self – and let’s just say she was not too happy about some of it!

When it got to who her “lover” would be, it turned out to be none other than Pete. Sorry, Kimmy Kakes! However, the California Girls artist could not stop the look of disgust from appearing on her face when the 28-year-old comedian was chosen! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Too funny!

Obviously, this was meant to be just fun and games – but Katy took a moment to offer up an apology (somewhat) in the caption to both Kim and her man Orlando Bloom, who is currently working on the movie Wizards! along with the comedian in Australia. She wrote alongside a shrug emoji:

“No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?)”

LOLz! What can we say not everyone is a fan of the Saturday Night Live alum’s BDE! Probably because Orly’s got a nice peen of his own! Sorry, just saying.

