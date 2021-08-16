Orlando Bloom Skinny-Dips (And Flashes A Bunch Of Vacationers??) In Sexy New Instagram Upload! 

Strip it down!

Orlando Bloom enjoyed a truly breezy day on the water Sunday while skinny-dipping! The 44-year-old gushed about his relaxing day on Instagram by sharing some sexy pictures and videos from his time swimming in the nude, captioning the upload:

Yup, that seems appropriate!

In the snapshots (below), the Pirates of the Caribbean lead star was caught soaking up the sun while standing waist-deep in the water. A video later captured him doing backstroke before beaming:

“So amazing!”

It’s the the third photo that’s sure to get people’s attention, though — because we’re pretty sure a whole group of vacationers got to see everything Orlando was packing. He seemed to be covering his peen with one hand, but we can’t help think someone might have caught a glimpse before he struck his pose.

The Brit kept a little decency on the ‘gram by censoring his butt with a peach emoji, tagging his wife Katy Perry on the cheeky fruit. ‘Cause them buns are for her eyes only! Ch-ch-check out his juicy upload here:

Obviously, Miranda Kerr‘s ex-husband learned a LOT from his infamous August 2016 paddle-boarding session — keeping things way more private on his timeline while he still enjoys swimming naked IRL! As Perezcious readers will recall, the Lord of the Rings alum was spotted on the water with his pop star girlfriend at the time. While the singer looked stunning in a blue bikini, it’s safe to say all eyes were on Orly, who was standing behind her buck naked! And yes, it was all visible.

Recalling the viral moment with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 a year later, the performer joked:

“It’s been talked about so much I’m over it already. My poor son [Flynn]! He’s got a lot to live up to… I broke the internet.”

Later, he began to deny how big his package really was — blaming the size on “an optical illusion” of the paparazzi’s camera in an interview with Howard Stern. Sounding an awful lot like how Adam Demos has been dodging so many questions about his d**k that just broke the internet!

Now we seriously just want to know the reactions of those beachgoers! LOLz. What about YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

