Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Suffering 'Difficult' Long-Distance Romance -- But Still Find Each Other 'Exciting'!

Pete Davidson remains hard at work filming Wizards! in the land Down Under. But while the time zone issues and filming responsibilities are proving difficult for him and GF Kim Kardashian, the duo is doing their best to stay connected!

As we’ve been reporting, the 28-year-old comedian has been in Australia for weeks now working on the film. Kim trekked all the way out to the Southern Hemisphere last month to visit him. But other than that, the lovers have been forced to rely on FaceTime and other digital means of communication while the reality TV star is all the way back in El Lay. Not ideal!!

Now, a source is dishing new details on the couple’s dedication to making things work. Speaking to Us Weekly in a report published on Wednesday morning, the insider explained how the distance has made things difficult for the duo. Australia is across the International Date Line, of course, so the time zone and date changes have wreaked havoc on their connection:

“Kim and Pete are in constant communication [but] time zones and filming call times make talking difficult.”

Ugh! Anybody who has ever been in a long distance relationship — especially one that spans multiple time zones — knows how that goes. Not a lot of fun!

Still, The Kardashians star and her man are doing their best to make it work. According to the insider, the 41-year-old momma and the King of Staten Island star have been using their opposing schedules to their advantage by sending each other cute notes that wind up as morning surprises on the receiving end:

“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up. The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.”

That is so sweet!!

The SKIMS founder and the SNL alum are choosing to focus on the positives, too. Which includes a reunion… soon?! The source explained Kete “can’t get enough of each other” even while stuck thousands of miles apart. So, it sounds like distance didn’t kill the romantic connection these two have been building since last October:

“[They] are still very smitten with each other and can’t wait until they’re in the same place again.”

Awww! We’re heartened by their romantic persistence through travel troubles!

Now if Pete could just wrap things up Down Under and get back to his girl. No offense to our Australian friends! LOLz! But the SKKN By Kim founder must be counting the days at this point!

When Pete does get back to America, we’re excited to see where these two take things. Remember, the Meet Cute star sat down with fellow comedian Kevin Hart recently to chat about family plans. On the season 2 premiere of Hart to Heart, which debuted on Peacock a few weeks ago, Pete openly shared his hope for a future involving children:

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter.”

The reality TV star, of course, has four kids already with ex-husband Kanye West. But could she make the move to expand her fam if the timing is right with Pete??

So many questions!

For now, at least one thing is certain: the Pacific Ocean’s worth of distance apart hasn’t broken Kete. Soon enough they’ll be back in each other’s lives — and we don’t mean just via FaceTime! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

