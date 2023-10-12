Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Much Younger Fiancée He Met On Hannah Montana Set

Well, they did it! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose got hitched!

For those who were unaware, after his split from Tish, we found out Miley Cyrus‘ pop had — at some point — begun dating a younger singer he’d been mentoring for years. 27 YEARS younger.

We later learned he and the Aussie songstress had met many years before — on the set of Hannah Montana. When she was much, much younger, playing a contemporary of his daughter! Yeah, pretty gross actually…

But now they’re legal! And it was “perfect” and “ethereal” apparently. The pair shared a set of wedding pics to Instagram announcing their nuptials to fans, writing:

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

So… congrats to the newlyweds, we guess!

What do YOU think of the couple’s relationship??

