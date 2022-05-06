Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of SPYING On Him!

It appears things aren’t settled between Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock!

On Friday, The Blast got a hold of new legal documents filed by the talent manager after the co-parents settled their complicated divorce — and he’s making some shocking claims! The new filing centers around security cameras at Kelly’s Montana ranch, where Brandon has been allowed to keep living in until June. While he doesn’t come out and say it directly, it sure sounds like the 45-year-old thinks the talk show host is spying on him! Wut?!

The documents clearly ask that Clarkson shut off 13 cameras on the property, all of which are said to be on the outside of the home and facing the exterior. Interestingly, the docs don’t specify what Brandon alleges is happening with the cameras — such as if he truly believes his ex-wife could be spying on him, watching him and his guests come and go, etc. But, regardless, the apparent lack of privacy was enough for him to race back to court!

In the order, the singer is told to shut off all the cameras in the area, stating:

“Kelly Blackstock shall forthwith turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total.”

Once she has completed this task, her lawyers have also been ordered to send proof to Brandon’s lawyers AND “specify how that was accomplished.” Wow! He really doesn’t trust her! And why does he need to know how she turned them off?? This just seems suspicious all around!

A Los Angeles County Court judge has signed off on the order, so the mom of two is going to have to shut ‘em off whether she likes it or not. Other sources have come out of the woodwork in light of the court order to insist that there’s nothing strange going on here — it’s all just about privacy. The insiders told the outlet that Blackstock just wants to live his life without the American Idol alum getting a birds-eye view.

The Blast also reported that the new court order includes “sanctions” or some sort of fine amongst the parties, but it is unclear if this has already been set in place or if there would be consequences if Kelly doesn’t follow through with the shut-down in a timely fashion. Either way, it proves that this split continues to be messy AF! And to think all of this is going down just weeks before Brandon has to leave anyway! They’re really fighting over everything, it seems.

As we reported, the exes, who share River, 7, and Remington, 6, settled their divorce in March. At the time, the American Song Contest host agreed to pay her ex $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January of 2024. She was also required to pay him a one-time payment of $1,326,161. Then, for child support, she was ordered to pay $45,601 a month until the kids turn 18 or are self-supporting. Yeesh!

Meanwhile, Brandon is required to pay $12,000 a month in rent and cover all utilities while he lives on the ranch. Clarkson will have primary custody of their children, but they will spend one weekend a month with their father at the ranch. As for why he hasn’t moved out already, he claimed he couldn’t afford it yet, an insider told Us Weekly in December:

“He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

You’d think by now — with all that money coming at him — that he’d be ready to find his own place! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kelly was actually looking at the security footage? Or was Brandon just getting nit-picky?!

