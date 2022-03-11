How Kelly Clarkson REALLY Feels About That Jaw-Dropping Divorce Settlement!

Kelly Clarkson is officially a single lady!! But that cost her a pretty penny…

As we reported, the American Idol winner finally finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this week. They split in 2020 and the legal matters ended up being way more complicated than anyone would have expected! Kelly included! So how is the Stronger vocalist feeling now that the battle is done??

Clarkson has yet to say anything herself, but a source is giving us some insight into her thoughts. Speaking to People, they spilled:

“Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized. The kids have always been her main priority through everything.”

She and Blackstock share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. This split has no doubt been an emotional ordeal for them, too, so we’re glad the momma is focusing on her little ones these days. She is also a very busy lady in more ways than one, the source continued:

“She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she’s also busier than ever with her career. She’s in a great place.”

Love to hear that!! Another insider also suggested that this settlement has been a huge weight off the 39-year-old’s shoulders, saying:

“Kelly always worked so hard and is a great mom. She is very relieved that the divorce is settled. She just wants to be with her children.”

They also noted that the performer was aware that the exes “had many issues” in their relationship but that she “never expected the divorce to be so dramatic.” That must have made the last few months so difficult.

It’s interesting to hear that the native Texan is A-OK with the settlement terms considering she’s taking the brunt of the financial burden, or so it seems. According to court documents, The Kelly Clarkson Show host agreed to give Brandon a one-time payment of $1.3 MILLION! She will also pay him $45,601 in child support, which began on February 1. Oh, and he will also earn $115,000 in spousal support per MONTH until January 31, 2024. Daaaamn!

For all of that, The Voice judge will get to keep their Montana properties, one of which Blackstock is currently still residing in. He will pay $2,000 a month until he leaves the property in June. The Since U Been Gone songwriter will also get to keep the family pets, multiple cars (including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne), and a flight simulator! What the heck are they doing with that?! LOLz.

The 45-year-old has made out with all their “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses.” He will also take a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, several CAT snowmobiles, a golf simulator, and a couple of Patek Philippe watches. Wow!

Interestingly, the settlement also requires that both of their children will be vaccinated against COVID-19 since they will be traveling out of state to see their father in Montana. Huh. Wild to see that make it into the agreement — we wonder if the talent manager is anti-vax?! Kelly’s been following guidelines on the set of her talk show, so we doubt it’s her, but it seems odd to have that listed if not for a difference in opinion. FYI, the parents agreed to joint custody of the children, but they will primarily live in El Lay with their mom.

Kelly and Brandon have been legally divorced since August. Last July, she asked the court to make that happen ASAP because she and her ex “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.” She was the one to file for divorce in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. The Grammy winner followed up with another legal filing last month when she asked to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, her first and middle names. Here’s to many new beginnings!

