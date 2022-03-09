Kelly Clarkson Finally Settles Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock -- She's Paying Him HOW MUCH?!

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have finally come to terms in their bitter, messy divorce — and now it would appear the legal troubles are behind them.

According to TMZ, the inaugural American Idol winner and her ex-husband are legally bound in the final terms of the divorce, which were just signed off on by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon.

Per the terms, Kelly will have primary custody of the former couple’s two children. As it stands now, the kids will visit Brandon — who lives full-time in Montana at this point — at least one weekend a month for the time being.

That custody arrangement could change soon, however, because the ranch in question where Brandon lives is actually officially now one of Kelly’s assets! Per the divorce deal, she is allowed to keep the property in her name, and Blackstock is only allowed to live there until June 1. In exchange, he must pony up rent on the place — at $12,500 per month. Ouch!

Still, it gives him a few months to land on his feet, we suppose. By the time June 1 comes around, if Brandon decides to move out of Montana, the current once-a-month custody arrangement will be re-evaluated.

Financially, Kelly’s prenuptial agreement has been declared legally valid despite Brandon’s prior challenge of the document. That’s a good thing for the daytime talk show host, who reportedly makes about $20 million per year (!!!), and now legally gets to keep ALL of it. She’ll owe Brandon temporary spousal support, though, to the tune of $115,000 per month! Wow! However, that payday will only last for him until January 2024.

Brandon will also get $45,600 per month in child support, an amount that “reflects the overhead he has to pay to ensure the kids can stay comfortably” when they come visit him out of state, per TMZ. Finally, the country crooner also paid Brandon a lump sum of $1.3 million as part of the settlement, too.

All of that — specifically the custody arrangement and child support payments — could apparently still be altered slightly if Brandon were to move out of Montana and see a change in his living expenses. But more or less, the former couple is now looking at a fully finalized divorce, with all the details worked out.

Whew.

‘Tis the season of change for Kelly, who also recently legally changed her name to better reflect her current situation. We’re just happy she’s now totally past all this legal drama, and free to move forth with her life however she sees fit!

