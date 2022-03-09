Kelly Clarkson Is Apparently 'Open To Dating Again' Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock!

Kelly Clarkson is open to getting back out there and finding love again!

The former American Idol champ is apparently all set to dip her toe back into the dating world following her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock officially being finalized!

Of course, as Perezcious readers will recall, we reported on Tuesday night on the specific financial terms involved in the divorce between the two exes and coparents. And now it sounds like the 39-year-old singer is more than ready to move on with her life!

Related: Kelly Honored Dolly Parton With An INCREDIBLE Performance At The ACM Awards!

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly about the matter, the daytime TV talk show host is keen on returning to romance — or, at least, to casual dating — following the finality of her split from Blackstock.

The source reported to the mag (below):

“Kelly has entered the dating world. She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again.”

Wow! Good for her!

The insider continued on from there, explaining more about the Kelly Clarkson Show star’s difficult logistical situation even in spite of her desire to re-enter the dating pool:

“It’s hard for Kelly to find time for romance with her schedule, but her friends are still into setting her up.”

Honestly, that makes a lot of sense!

She’s got a ton on stuff on her plate — and she’s now busy coparenting daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Blackstock, as well as being a judge on The Voice and working on several other major TV and music projects. Not exactly a lot of time in there to date and hang out, ya know?!

Related: Kelly Proves To Be Relatable AF As She Quarantines With Her Kids During Pandemic!

Honestly, we’re just happy that Kelly is apparently interested in getting back out there again even after her contentious split from Blackstock following almost seven years of marriage!

The singer had previously been open about not wanting to date ever again, even insisting to Andy Cohen that she “will be single forever” in a December 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. But things do tend to change over time!

What do U make of Kelly’s apparent openness to seeing what the single life has to offer, Perezcious readers?

It can be tough out there –but rewarding, too! We wish her the best as she moves ahead to navigate this new phase of her personal life!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]