Kelly Clarkson 'Wiped Away Some Tears' & Was 'Very Solemn' While Filming The Voice After Brandon Blackstock's Death

Whether belting out ballads or pouring her soul into her talk show chair, Kelly Clarkson has always worn her heart on her sleeve.

But an insider is now sounding an alarm that the powerhouse pop diva went beyond that with what they called some “very solemn” behavior while clearly still in mourning during taping of The Voice not long after heartbreaking death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Of course, Kelly was back on set filming for Season 29 of the hit NBC singing competition, which films at Universal Studios Hollywood in El Lay. But according to new reporting from the US Sun on Tuesday, she was noticeably more subdued than in seasons past. It’s no wonder why, obvi; Brandon — the father of Kelly’s two kids — tragically passed away on August 7 at just 48 after a private battle with melanoma.

As we’ve reported, the 43-year-old American Idol alum was back to work by late September to film blind auditions and battle rounds for the upcoming all-winners season of The Voice, which won’t air until next spring. It was a major professional moment for Kelly with Adam Levine and John Legend joining her on the coaching panel, but even amid the glittering lights and pumped-up crowd, the grief was raw.

One source who was on set during the September taping revealed to the news outlet:

“She was professional and did all her bits and hit her marks, but she didn’t seem as happy, outgoing, or excited as she was previously on The Voice. At one point during her contestant’s performance of an emotional ballad during the Battle Rounds, Kelly wiped away some tears.”

That image of Kelly silently crying during a contestant’s performance just breaks the heart.

The insider went on to add:

“I think she looked around to do it when the cameras weren’t on her and the lights were dim. She seemed to try to hold it together, but when the cameras weren’t on her, she let out some tears.”

We’ve said it before, but it is worth saying again in light of this report: we can’t even begin to imagine the emotional weight Kelly is carrying. Not only did she share years of her life with Brandon, but he was also a key figure in her professional world. He managed her career during some of her biggest moments, including helping to broker the original NBC deal that led to The Voice, as well as her hugely successful daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But far more important than that, the two share daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9. Kelly has worked hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for her kids through all of life’s storms, but with Brandon’s passing, it’s clear the heartbreak runs deep.

We continue to send Kelly all the love in the world.

