Kelly Clarkson Reveals First Album In 5 Years Is All About Her Divorce -- And It Gets 'Angry'!

Prepare yourselves, Kelly Clarkson fans!

The 40-year-old singer revealed in a new interview with Variety on Wednesday that she’s finally dropping her first album in five years in 2023. So exciting! She said to the publication:

“I’m working on my album this week. It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album.”

She means in more ways than just being the first one in so long! She continued:

“I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

Wow! So what can fans expect to hear from the first record back? From the sounds of it, a rollercoaster of emotions as Kelly details the heartbreak she experienced over the past “two years” with her split ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. As you may recall, the couple called it quits in 2020 after seven years of marriage. A messy legal battle began between them, as they fought over everything from Kelly claiming he defrauded her out of millions to her trying to evict him from their Montana ranch. They eventually finalized their divorce more than a year later, with the daytime talk show host gaining primary custody of their two children, River and Remington.

We expect Kelly to give us ALL the feelings from that difficult period in her life in her new music! It’s going to be a quintessential breakup album considering she wrote it in the eye of the storm!

The American Idol winner explained:

“When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard. My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’ A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, ‘I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,’ and it’s just taken some time to do that. That’s one of the reasons we’ve done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years – because I was like, ‘Well, that’s happy!’”

However, Kelly shared she almost was not going to release the album due to how “angry” she had been at the time — something she’s let go of since:

“I hadn’t really been working hardcore on an album until I needed to. I was just very busy. There were so many jobs, and I’m a single mom – well, even with being married, it’s a lot, trying to fit kids’ schedules in and all that stuff. But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind.”

Thankfully, the Miss Independent artist changed her mind! She continued:

“So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

We’re glad she’s sharing! There are tons of people who will need those songs when they’re in their super angry post-breakup period!

Kelly ultimately hopes her tenth studio album will bring some comfort to anyone else possibly going through that, telling Variety:

“I’m through it now, but there is somebody else who is in it, and that’s a hard place to be, especially if you feel alone. It’s a hard thing to describe, it’s a hard thing to go through publicly, it’s hard with kids. This record, I think I wrote this for a reason — not just for me, but maybe someone else can benefit from it.”

There’s more, too! Not only are fans getting a new album, but Kelly plans on heading out on the road to tour once she works out a schedule:

“I definitely am going to do shows. We’re figuring that out. I sing almost every day because of the show, even though it’s always other people’s music. So I feel like I’m checking that box. But when you write an album that’s so personal, it’s just therapeutic to be able to get up there.”

We certainly cannot wait to hear what Kelly has to say about this whole situation in song form! Are you excited for her divorce album, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments below!

