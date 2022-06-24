Brandon Blackstock Is FINALLY Out Of Ex Kelly Clarkson's Ranch -- Details!

Brandon Blackstock is (finally) ditching his ex-wife’s digs!

Of course, Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband had been living at the former couple’s ranch property even after the ex-duo want through their tense divorce. In fact, the Montana ranch had become a big point of contention for the two of them, as Kelly wanted to sell it following the split, and Brandon… didn’t.

Heck, for a while — long after their divorce was finalized back in March — Brandon was STILL apparently pissing Kelly off by keeping the ranch life going! But now that’s all over!

According to a deed transfer first obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, the 45-year-old music manager has purchased his own home in Butte, Montana. The purchase went through back on April 18, in fact — a little more than a month after the pair’s divorce was made final. The listing price of the home was $1.8 million prior to the sale, though the outlet notes it’s unclear how much the property actually ended up costing Blackstock.

The mag also notes Brandon has renamed his cattle ranching business! It was formerly known as Vintage Valley Ranch, but he’s now calling it V Bar V Cattle Co., per the outlet. That name change was made after the divorce was finalized, as well. The mag notes the cattle biz will supposedly figure big in Blackstock’s life, as he plans to walk away from the entertainment industry and devote his work life to ranching. Ooookay!

For Kelly, that must seem like great news! He’s officially out of her hair in all ways and off their (formerly) joint ranch property in Big Sky Country. Now, the talk show host can presumably do what she’s wanted to do all along: sell off the ranch and be done with Montana and the whole cattle thing once and for all!

Truly a new beginning for her! And him! Fresh starts all around!!

