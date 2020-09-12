Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be ‘Truly Open’ About Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock — Here’s Why!

Between her deeply personal music and relatable daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson is pretty much an open book — but there is one topic of her life that’s definitely off-limits as of late: her divorce!

As you’re likely aware, the 38-year-old singer is still going through the motions of her legal separation from Brandon Blackstock, which was filed back in March. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Friday, Kelly explained exactly why she won’t “truly open” about the split with her fans or anyone else curious about the downfall of her marriage.

Blackstock and the American Idol alum were together for almost seven years and share two children together; 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon also has two teenage kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage and Clarkson said their precious blended family is the real reason why she’ll remain relatively tight-lipped about her divorce:

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved. I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

The Breakaway singer continued:

“But my children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss’… imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

Well, that’s understandable. It also tracks with what sources previously shared about how she’s been handling the split and her desire to shield the kids from the sort of trauma she was all too familiar with at their age. This may or may not be the last time we hear Kelly address this in the capacity of a formal interview, however, Kelly is still grateful to have a musical outlet to express all her feelings.

She explained:

“It’s funny, I actually told my therapist recently, ‘I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet.’ I am very lucky. Even from my childhood, my mom told me I had a problem expressing my emotions and all these things when I was really young and that I should start writing. So that’s me expressing it. I usually leave it in the songs and that’s usually my therapy.”

It’ll be interesting to hear the subject matter of her next album. To be honest, “there are a lot of little hearts involved” could make a great country breakup song… just saying!

The Emmy Award-winning host continued opening up about navigating this major transition amid the pandemic, admitting:

“Some days are fine, you’re laughing about it and there’s comedic things about it — in a dark comedy kind of way — but then there are other times that are so low that you just don’t know if you’re going to get picked back up. And then there’s other times when you’re like, ‘OK, fresh start.’ … I’m incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet.”

In the meantime, Kelly has been keeping herself busy by expanding her TV presence since filing for divorce. The singer said although she initially had her doubts about doing The Kelly Clarkson Show, it unexpectedly became a great outlet for her amid personal struggles at home:

“I’m trying to smile and light up America’s life [and] I’m just wanting to drown myself in the creek next to me. I do remember, right before then, I was like: ‘Look, at some point, people in the limelight are humans too and we’re all going through the same roller coaster as everyone else. So sometimes I don’t want to smile.’ I was honest about that. It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s all relative to your own world.”

Scarce divorce details, we still always appreciate your candor, gurl! Wishing her and their entire family the best moving forward.

