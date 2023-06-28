Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged!

Wedding bells are ringing for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans!

The Pussycat Dolls singer and the former rugby star made their debut as a couple back in 2020 at a Golden Globes after-party — and now, three years later, Thom popped the question! On Instagram Tuesday, the couple shared photos to their pages showing off some adorable shots from the proposal!

Related: Noah Cyrus is ENGAGED! Ring Details & More!

During a barefoot walk on the beach, Thom went old school and got down on one knee. It all looks SO ROMANTIC! Nicole simply captioned the post:

“I said yes “

Awww! While he said on his feed:

“My Ever After “

So cute!!

Ch-ch-check out Nicole’s post (below):

Something tells us this wasn’t the most spontaneous proposal of all time — we mean, there was a photographer on hand to capture the happy moment! LOLz! And we’re so grateful!

The couple are pretty private about their relationship for the most part, but they do share little tidbits here and there. They especially love to post absolutely GORG posts to the ‘gram. We mean — look at this couple!

Congratulations to Nicole and Thom! We’re wishing them a lifetime of happiness together!

[Image via Thom Evans/Instagram]