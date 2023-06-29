Again?! Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Concert After Fan Hit Her In The Face With Object!

Yikes! ANOTHER musician has been injured while performing on stage!

In the latest string of artists getting attacked by fans in the audience, Kelsea Ballerini was forced to stop her show in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday night when she was struck in the face with a flying object.

In a video of the moment, the country artist can be seen singing her hit If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) and playing guitar when she appears to be hit near the eye. Many believe it may have been some kind of bracelet that struck her. Kelsea quickly turned her back to the audience and her band members came to her assistance, but the injury was bad enough she had to walk off stage for a few minutes!

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if she was severely injured since she was able to continue the show after a brief break. Still, this is so concerning! See the scary moment (below)!

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

A fan account on Twitter pleaded with others to stop throwing things at performers, writing about the incident:

“Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don’t put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop.”

They added later in the night:

“What we know at this point is that she is back on stage and okay. But please know that if you do this, you’re the reason why we can’t have caps on our water bottles.”

We’re glad she’s okay!

She later told her fans not to throw things and asked them to help her create a “safe space” at her shows when she returned. Take a look:

Our sweet, sweet trooper ???? ????: brittneyy1122 on instagram pic.twitter.com/kMmDJLtTT5 — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Kelsea is just the latest artist to be hurt while performing. Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was performing in NYC when she was struck in the face by a cell phone! She had to be rushed to the hospital and the alleged attacker, who thought it “would be funny” to throw the phone, was arrested and charged with assault.

Then just days later fellow pop star Ava Max was slapped by a rogue fan who rushed her stage! WTF!

Pink has also been receiving unexpected gifts on stage, including a bag of a fan’s late mother’s ashes which was tossed to her. Fortunately, there were no injuries in this case, but it just goes to show that concertgoers are really starting to encroach on musicians’ already vulnerable spaces. We hope fans will calm down and stop throwing things! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

