Harry Styles Hit In The Eye After Fan Threw Object At Him During Vienna Concert!

This is getting out of hand.

As you no doubt know, there has been a trend recently of performers getting pelted with objects while on stage over the past few weeks. Last month, Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye with a cell phone and got a massive shiner during her show in New York City. The person who threw the device was arrested and admitted he thought it “would be funny.” There’s absolutely nothing funny about throwing an item at someone and injuring them. Then, someone stormed the stage and slapped Ava Max during a show. Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the eye with a bracelet. Awful. Sadly, so many others have joined the list of celebs getting objects hurled at them during a concert! And now, Harry Styles is the latest victim of this terrible trend.

Related: Lil Nas X Gets Sex Toy Thrown At Him During Sweden Concert!

During his concert in Vienna on Saturday night, the 29-year-old singer was walking across the stage in between songs when suddenly an unknown object hit him directly in his left eye. Ouch! Videos captured by fans of the incident showed Harry visibly in pain, as he winced, covered his face with his hands, and doubled over. However, the As It Was artist seemed to push through it and continued to walk off-stage. You can see the moment (below):

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Ugh. Stop throwing things on stage! It’s super dangerous, and no artist deserves to be treated this way. And we’re not the only ones sick of this trend!

Following the incident with Harry, people have taken to social media to say enough is enough already with throwing objects at celebrities on stage. And many pointed out that if this trend continues, they fear the way everyone gets to experience concerts will change or phones will be banned moving forward. See the reactions (below):

“Why do people keep doing this, paying money for front row just to do this too. I’m tired of y’all.” “This object throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts & festivals moving forward. They’re about to get more expensive and more exclusive.” “I genuinely don’t understand like I get throwing stuff on the stage where they’ll see it but they always aim for the face like why???” “The fact that this seems like a ‘trend’ now is infuriating. Y’all are gunna take away live music from the people who actually care about the performers well being.” “people need to stop throwing things and respect artists, like it’s getting tiring” “this is happening so often they are eventually going to ban you from taking anything inside or ban concerts in general” “I had my recording on when something hit harry today in the eyes. This is disgusting and disrespectful, i really hope he‘s ok #LoveOnTourVienna #HSLOT #vienna #harrystyles “y’all not going to be f**king with Harry styles now…y’all losing your damn minds!!! WTH is the world coming to where entertainers being assaulted….trying to entertain people….you buy tickets to assault stars? Like is this a new era of crazy……!!!! People are really losing there minds. Stars are going to stop doing concerts because people are really CRAZY out here!”

As we said before, this needs to stop already. Reactions to the latest incident, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]