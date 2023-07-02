OMG! Lil Nas X Gets Sex Toy Thrown At Him During Concert In Sweden!

The trend of throwing objects at performers continues – the latest victim? Lil Nas X.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old singer performed at Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, and had been in the middle of his song Down Souf Hoes when suddenly someone from the crowd tried to throw an item at him on stage. What was it? Well, it turns out the object was a sex toy. Specifically, one that mimicked a vagina. When Lil Nas X saw the toy, he picked it up before jokingly asking:

“Who threw they p***y onstage?”

Thankfully, this incident didn’t result in any injuries. He seemed to move out of the way just in time before the sex toy could hit him. You can ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? ???? pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — ???????????????????? (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

As we mentioned before, other celebrities weren’t as lucky as Lil Nas X when it comes to fans’ strange behavior of trying to throw something on stage. Last month, Bebe Rexha had a cell phone chucked at her face during a show in New York City, resulting in a nasty black eye. She had to be taken to the hospital, and the attacker was arrested and charged with assault. His excuse for the incident? He thought it “would be funny.” Seriously?! Not cool.

Later, Ava Max was slapped by a fan onstage. Pink was given the weirdest gifts, everything from a wheel of cheese to a fan’s late mother’s ashes. And in another incident, Kelsea Ballerini had to pause her concert in Boise, Idaho, last week after she was struck in the eye with a friendship bracelet. She addressed the incident, saying:

“Hi. I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all.”

Obviously, the latest incident with Lil Nas X turned out to be a fine. He even seemed to laugh it off. But in all seriousness, some fans are getting out of hand, crossing some major boundaries with performers, and even harming them. And it’s enough already. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

