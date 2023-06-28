First Ashes, Now Cheese? Pink Is Getting The Weirdest S**T Thrown At Her During Shows!

Um, what is going on at Pink concerts these days?!

It’s pretty normal for a fan to want to spoil their favorite artist with gifts galore, but we gotta say, we haven’t seen offerings as strange as these in a looooong time!

While the pop star was performing her hit F**kin Perfect during one of her shows at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, she received the surprise of a lifetime. In the crowd, she spotted a concertgoer holding up a large wheel of brie cheese. Seriously!!

In a viral video of the unexpected interaction, the Grammy winner can be seen dropping to her knees in gratitude and yelling to the fan:

“What the f**k?! I want to kiss you on the mouth.”

LMFAO!

She then points to a security guard on the side of the stage to help her retrieve the massive wheel of cheese! And she looked SO happy when she finally had it in her hands. LOLz!!! Ch-ch-check out the bizarre moment (below)!

Not to self: always have a wheel of cheese on hand when going to see Pink perform!

Funny enough, this present pales in comparison to another truly mind-blowing exchange! In a separate wild moment during one of her London shows, the artist was caught picking up a bag of ashes that had been thrown on her stage only to realize it was someone’s MOTHER! She said in a different clip:

“Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! ???????? pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

Hah!! She simply placed the bag behind a speaker and kept performing, but we bet her mind was going crazy trying to figure out what to do with that unusual gift.

Cheese and ashes… Oh, we know! Things you can spread! LOLz!

Who knows what Pink is going to receive next?! Anything is possible! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Have you ever given a celeb something strange? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]