Kevin Costner Takes Over Sin City With His Band Modern West -- & Vegas Icon Wayne Newton Shows Up To Support!

Actor Kevin Costner might’ve played The Bodyguard, but did you know he’s a rock star in his real life?!

The Academy Award-winning actor performs with his band, Modern West, pretty regularly… since 2007! On Saturday night, Kevin and co. took to Las Vegas to give concert-goers a real treat at Sunset Station Amphitheater. It was especially meaningful because the show was on the eve of Yellowstone’s season 4 premiere. Costner stars as the patriarchal John Dutton on the popular Paramount Network series!

During Modern West’s Tales of Yellowstone Tour set, Costner recalled stories from his legendary career and performed songs from the band’s original catalogue, including Red River, Long Hot Night, Give a Little Love, and a beautiful cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr. Tambourine Man. But the best part?!

“Mr. Las Vegas” aka Wayne Newton attended and caught up with Kev after the performance. Icons only!!! Mr. Newton enjoyed the sold-out show alongside family and friends.

What a fun night!

Did U know Kevin was in a band?! For more info on them click HERE! And watch a vintage clip (below)!

[Image via Edison Graff and Ridge Production]