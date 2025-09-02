Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Songs You Didn't Know Were About Someone Famous! Kristin Cavallari's Rich Dating History! Jessica Simpson Fuels Eric Johnson Reconciliation Rumors! They’re Spotted At Her Sister Ashlee’s Concert Together! How Exes Jessica Alba & Cash Warren REALLY Feel About Each Other Moving On With Much Younger Partners! Jessica Simpson Back Together With Eric Johnson?! OMG! Look At The Evidence! Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Might Get Banned From Instagram After What She Did To Him -- Details! Josh Hall Throws Shade At Ex Christina Haack As Their Divorce Is Officially Finalized!  Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley DOXXED Him! Party Of Five Star Was Hit With A WAVE Of Unknown Calls From Unknown People! Kate Gosselin Shades Ex Jon Over 'Ugly' Divorce & Stirring 'Up Trouble' That Affected Kids! Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Arrested For Harassment Amid Divorce, Insists She's 'No Danger To Anyone'! Tom Brady Praises Bridget Moynahan's Parenting After Taking A Shot At Gisele Bündchen! Sam Asghari Hits Back After Britney Spears Says Their Marriage Was ‘A Fake Distraction’ From Sons’ Estrangement!

Kevin Costner

Seeing Double! Kevin Costner’s Much Younger New Girlfriend Looks EXACTLY Like His Ex-Wife!

Seeing Double! Kevin Costner’s Much Younger New Girlfriend Looks EXACTLY Like His Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner!

Well, Kevin Costner certainly has a type! And as it turns out, it ain’t Whitney Houston after all!

The Yellowstone actor has a new girlfriend, Kelly Noonan Gores, and she looks EXACTLY like his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner! On Friday, Kevin’s rumored romance with billionaire Alec Gore‘s ex-wife was made much more concrete. According to Us Weekly‘s source, the pair “were connected by friends” and “are hanging out casually.” The insider stressed that it’s “not serious” yet, explaining:

“They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

They “both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups.” Sounds promising!

Related: Celeb Couples With The Biggest Age Gaps

Sure, they live 100 miles away from each other, with the 70-year-old filmmaker in Carpinteria, California, and his new girl in Manhattan Beach, but they recently “spent time” together in Colorado. So they find a way to make it work!

But the more shocking matter is that Kelly has a LOT in common with the handbag designer! First off, she’s also 20 years younger than Kevin at 46 years old! Christine is 51. But the blonde women also have super similar features — they could be sisters! Ch-ch-check it out:

Seeing Double! Kevin Costner’s Much Younger New Girlfriend Looks EXACTLY Like His Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner!
Kelly on the left and Christine on the right / (c) Kelly Noonan Gores/Instagram & WENN

Whoa!

It’s kinda hard to tell them apart! See more of Kelly:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

BTW, Christine — who finalized her divorce from the leading man in 2024 — has also already moved on. She’s engaged to a financier named Josh Connor! So she’s clearly left Kevin in her past! But it seems like he might have her on the brain more than he even realizes…

We wonder how Christine feels about this new lady love looking awfully familiar? She hasn’t commented at this time, but the exes share three teenage children, so if the new romance sticks, maybe she’ll awkwardly come face to face with her twin one day…

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kelly Noonan Gores/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 02, 2025 11:40am PDT

Share This