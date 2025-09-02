Seeing Double! Kevin Costner’s Much Younger New Girlfriend Looks EXACTLY Like His Ex-Wife!

Well, Kevin Costner certainly has a type! And as it turns out, it ain’t Whitney Houston after all!

The Yellowstone actor has a new girlfriend, Kelly Noonan Gores, and she looks EXACTLY like his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner! On Friday, Kevin’s rumored romance with billionaire Alec Gore‘s ex-wife was made much more concrete. According to Us Weekly‘s source, the pair “were connected by friends” and “are hanging out casually.” The insider stressed that it’s “not serious” yet, explaining:

“They have been getting to know each other and seeing each other casually when they can.”

They “both frequent Aspen often and have mutual friend groups.” Sounds promising!

Related: Celeb Couples With The Biggest Age Gaps

Sure, they live 100 miles away from each other, with the 70-year-old filmmaker in Carpinteria, California, and his new girl in Manhattan Beach, but they recently “spent time” together in Colorado. So they find a way to make it work!

But the more shocking matter is that Kelly has a LOT in common with the handbag designer! First off, she’s also 20 years younger than Kevin at 46 years old! Christine is 51. But the blonde women also have super similar features — they could be sisters! Ch-ch-check it out:

Whoa!

It’s kinda hard to tell them apart! See more of Kelly:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Noonan Gores (@kellygores)

BTW, Christine — who finalized her divorce from the leading man in 2024 — has also already moved on. She’s engaged to a financier named Josh Connor! So she’s clearly left Kevin in her past! But it seems like he might have her on the brain more than he even realizes…

We wonder how Christine feels about this new lady love looking awfully familiar? She hasn’t commented at this time, but the exes share three teenage children, so if the new romance sticks, maybe she’ll awkwardly come face to face with her twin one day…

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kelly Noonan Gores/Instagram]