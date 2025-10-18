Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Slapped Him While She Was Holding Their Son -- But Why??

Kevin Federline is looking back at a moment that changed his marriage to Britney Spears for good.

According to People on Friday, the 47-year-old former dancer wrote in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, about an argument the former couple got into over him smoking weed in their house. Britney revealed in her own book that she “couldn’t stand being around pot smoke,” to the point where “even the smell of it nauseated” her. She made no mention of a fight between her and K-Fed over the issue, but he is now claiming they once did! And it was explosive!

Kevin recalled he was working on his music in the studio when a friend came over to drop off an ounce of weed, which he mentioned was common. He claimed that “it had never been an issue before” with Brit, “but that day it was like something snapped.” The DJ alleged Britney was “furious” and fired their entire security team. The move shocked Kevin as he insisted the pop star knew he smoked marijuana, and she occasionally did it with him. However, she allegedly went off, and the situation only escalated from there.

Kevin claimed he went into their bedroom to calm down, but Britney followed, screaming at him as she held their eldest son, Sean Preston. She then allegedly “slapped” across the face — all while holding their kid:

“I wasn’t hiding anything. She knew who I was. She married me knowing it. But she was on the warpath, shouting her head off. Then she slapped me. Right in the face. With our son in her arms.”

Yikes…

Following the incident, Kevin wrote he began “pulling back” and felt like a stranger in his own house. He believed “something broke that day,” and they “were never the same after.” As we all know, Britney ultimately ended up filing for divorce in 2006. This is also not the first time Kevin has accused Britney in the book of violence. He alleged Britney once punched Sean in the face, verbally mistreated both their kids, and more. Oof. It’s all heartbreaking — if true.

FWIW, Britney has already slammed the memoir, saying it is full of “white lies”, with her rep even going as far as to accuse him of “profiting off her” again. Reactions? Let us know in the comments…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

