Khloé Kardashian Laughs Off Claim She Posted AWFUL Photoshop Fail To Boast Slimmer Figure!

Khloé Kardashian would NEVER! That’s the story when it comes to a heavily edited photo of the reality TV star that’s gone viral, all thanks to some awfully obvious Photoshop!

On Tuesday, she hopped on Twitter to deny she had anything to do with the pic in question (seen HERE), which shows Khlo rocking a black Balenciaga bodysuit in her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week only a few days ago. Calling out the “bent lines” in the shot posted by a fan account on the social media platform, the momma of two exclaimed:

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please.”

Those “bent lines” she’s referring to are painfully evident in the Photoshop fail, with a warped wall behind her slimmed down arm and waist, as well as her shoulder. The original claim was that KoKo posted and then quickly deleted the Photoshop fail from her Instagram feed, but would her team really have done her that dirty?

The 38-year-old clarified:

“Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

See her reactions (below)!

I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please ???? https://t.co/npQOdcevxN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

It’s pretty likely this Kardashian wouldn’t have shared it herself, and we can’t imagine the team editing her pics would have let a photo this bad get approved. Although it’s no wonder followers might have suspected the Good American founder. In a recently aired episode of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson‘s ex-fiancée is made to address her “really skinny figure,” brought up via Kim Kardashian by her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

But for now, the source of this new viral image remains a mystery… What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Think this is something Khloé would have done or does the blame really belong elsewhere??

