Is Kim Kardashian Trying To Look Like Madison Beer??

Kim Kardashian West, is that you??

The KUWTK star raised brows with her latest selfie (above) on Wednesday, with some fans accusing her of trying to look like singer Madison Beer (above, inset)!

Users wrote under the pic:

“why this kinda look like Madison beer” “hello maddison beer” “Madison Beer wannabe”

And you know what? We can definitely see it…

Is Kim taking inspiration for her looks from the teen starlet?

It’s an interesting call-out, since Kim’s not usually the one who gets accused of shapeshifting her look. That’s typically reserved for her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who just this week was accused by fans of trying to look like Beyoncé in a new promotional shoot for makeup subscription service Ipsy.

Do U think Kimmy’s taking a page out of Koko’s playbook with this pic? Or are fans reaching here? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Madison Beer/Instagram.]