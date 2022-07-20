Here Is What's Really Going On With Khloé Kardashian's Love Life At This Point...

Khloé Kardashian is biding her time and trying to figure out what she wants in her romantic life.

The Good American founder has bigger things to worry about in the immediate future, of course: a surrogate is having (or has already had??) her second child right around now. And while Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson isn’t particularly involved with the birth and child-rearing, the 38-year-old reality TV star is excited for True Thompson‘s baby bro.

Still, the possibilities of courtship await! As Perezcious readers will recall, we recently reported on Khloé’s apparent relationship with a private equity investor whom she met through big sis Kim Kardashian. That relationship hasn’t fizzled or anything, but it sounds like things are staying casual and moving slowly!

In fact, on Tuesday evening, insiders explained more about the landscape around this momma’s love life. Speaking to E! News, one source revealed that Khloé is dating “here and there,” per the outlet, but “it’s not serious” at this point. Nothing wrong with that! Like we said, she’s primed to raise her second child right now, so there is a LOT on her plate.

And while she did go out “on a few dates” with that aforementioned investor, it’s not a serious relationship thus far. A second insider spoke to the outlet, too. That person doubled down on Khloé remaining non-committal at this point in life:

“She’s been low-key and hasn’t dated much lately.”

The second source also said:

“Khloé is definitely very open to dating but isn’t forcing anything.”

If anybody deserves to play the field at this point, it’s Khloé! Goodness knows her ex-partner sure did… and still does… and may always do it… ugh.

Hearing this new report tracks pretty closely with a vibe we reported on Tuesday night, in fact. As y’all have read, Khloé reacted when a KarJenner fan account shared thoughts on Tristan’s latest hand-holding scandal. Writing about the NBA star’s new mystery woman on Instagram, the fan account argued:

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due”

The Revenge Body host clearly co-signed that take on Tristan’s Mykonos moves, because she double-tapped the post on IG. So Khloé appears to have washed her proverbial hands of Tristan — at least as a romantic partner — and she’s open to playing the field a bit. Seems like a plan to us! What do y’all think, Perezcious readers??

