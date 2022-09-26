5 Things To Know About Khloé Kardashian's Rumored New Italian Flame Michele Morrone!

Khloé Kardashian has been sparking major romance rumors with Italian hunk Michele Morrone!

The pair were first spotted together on Saturday while backstage at Kim Kardashian’s show with Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. In a truly sexy snap, KoKo pressed her body close to the actor, who seemed to be whispering into her ear. So hot! Ch-ch-check them out with your own eyes (below)!

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/w5b3h3C1ag — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2022

Their chemistry seems off the charts!

Things heated up a notch when they were spotted embracing at the fashion show’s afterparty — look!

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcL — َ (@OffensiveDiva) September 25, 2022

Fans were quick to ship the possible couple, but then things got complicated when an old clip from Khloé’s session with medium Tyler Henry in 2017 went viral. Why? He straight-up warned her NOT to date a man with a name beginning with “M.” Oh, no!

With fans and the universe’s take on this potential pairing leaning in polar opposite directions, we figured it’s best to take a look at the facts. Is Michele even on the market? Do they have enough in common to warrant a relationship?? Let’s take a deep dive!

Is He Single?

First and foremost, is this foreign hottie even available?! The Kardashians star is in luck! While Michele was married to fashion designer Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018, he told People in June that he’s “absolutely single.” He wasn’t in a rush to find someone new, though, adding:

“It’s not because I want to be single, but I have no time. I’m focusing so much on my career, my kids. And I probably haven’t found the right person yet.”

Hmm. No time? That could be a problem!

Family

We know you eagle-eyed fans caught Michele’s mention of “kids” from above! It’s true. He and Rouba share two sons, Marcus and Brando. Despite leading the busy life of a movie star, Michele is very much a family man. He expressed to People:

“I love spending time with my kids. My son Marcus is eight, and Brando is 5. Being a dad is one of the most amazing things life gives you. We love to go to the beach and just relax, play, or I’ll grab my guitar and start making music.”

So cute! Seeing as Khloé is now a mother of two as well (after welcoming True Thompson, 4, and a new baby boy via surrogacy with her embattled ex, Tristan Thompson), we bet this is something they could connect over, too!

But…

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we have to take a moment to pause. Remember how Tyler Henry warned Khlo from dating someone with an M name? Well, in the clip which went viral on TikTok over the weekend, he gave her a hint of who to look out for, saying:

“Whoa! Ok. This is interesting. There is a man with an M name that I don’t care for and it’s not a traditional name, like Michael. There is going to be a man with an odd M name, so it’s like Marco or Marcos. This person is going to be romantically interested, and let’s just say ‘no.’ So, sorry Marcos or whoever you are, whoever this is just remember that’s a big red X.”

“Marco or Marcos” sounds VERY similar to the actor’s son, Marcus! Maybe this warning really was about Michele after all?!

Comes With Controversy

Perhaps the biggest thing Michele is known for — at least here in the US — is his Netflix film trilogy 365 Days (made up of the flicks 365 Days, 365 Days: This Day, and The Next 365 Days). The erotic romance movies quickly trended on the streamer when they dropped in 2020 as a sort-of even-sexier 50 Shades… but the release was also clouded with a ton of criticism over the portrayal of sex trafficking and rape. (Think all the worst things people say about Beauty and the Beast.)

The 31-year-old took a moment to defend the movie in an interview with E! News in August 2020, saying:

“I think it’s important to remember that this film is based on a work of fiction. 365 Days was a very successful book in Poland before it was made into a movie. When an audience watches a film, I think they know what they see on screen is not always real, but my job as an actor is to make it feel real, to make you connect to Massimo even though he is a mob boss.”

Hmm.

Tatted!

While speaking to People over the summer, Michele revealed he has so many tattoos, he’s lost count! Seriously?! According to the star, he has around 30 tats across his body! He explained:

“Oh, God. I lost my number [of tattoos] I have. I think I have 30 tattoos all over my body. And I don’t want to stop it. I see my body as a book. I like to ink every important thing that happened in my life. I recently added a tattoo that I inked myself which reads ‘Angelica, Margarita and Stefania,’ which are my sisters, my siblings. There was a huge misunderstanding about it, people thought it said ‘Anna-Maria.'”

Let’s just hope he learned from Pete Davidson’s mistake!

Aspirations

Perhaps one of the strongest connections these two share is their love of fashion. While Khloé is the founder of Good American, her potential new beau also has a clothing brand of his own! He launched his beachwear and apparel line AurumRoma in 2020!

Taking the fashion world by storm isn’t his only other goal outside of the big screen! He’s also embarking on a music career! He released his first album in 2020. Someone was busy during the pandemic! Check out his latest music video (below)!

Could he get any hotter?! Just saying!

So, now that you know a little more about the Italian, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Should Khloé take a chance on him or listen to Tyler on this one? Sound OFF (below)!

