Lamar Odom Wants A Baby With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian!?

Oh Lamar Odom…

In a video obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the 42-year-old basketball player shared his thoughts on the recent news that Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson – and he also had a very odd, albeit on-brand, offer for his ex-wife.

What is it? Well, Lamar apparently told a reporter that if the 37-year-old reality star really wanted to expand her family, he would have gladly helped her out rather than having the Chicago Bulls player be the baby daddy! He said:

“Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that.”

The shade!!! But considering their lengthy and complicated history together, we highly doubt KoKo would have hit him up to have a baby. As we all know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not exactly had a clean track record when it comes to his relationship with Khloé. His struggles with substance abuse and infidelity played a big part in the end of their four-year marriage.

However, it is also no secret that Lamar has wanted to start over with the Good American founder since their divorce in 2016 – so much so that he explicitly told E! News in February that he wanted to reconnect with her for a lunch date. He expressed at the time:

“First, I would ask her how’s she doing, how her child is doing and maybe just ask her for lunch, just to be cordial. Just to be around her would be a blessing [for Lamar].”

He really cannot help but shoot his shot with Khloé whenever he can, huh? Even after Tristan confessed to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé, Lamar not only offered words of support to the television personality, but he also hinted at his desires to possibly reconcile in January:

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Of course, we now know this paternity scandal stung even more for Khloé since her surrogate was already pregnant with the former couple’s baby boy. So it is safe to say that the momma has been through enough drama as of late and does not need her ex-husband constantly making these types of comments about trying to get back together or wanting to have a baby with her. She has enough on her plate already! Plus, she is supposedly still in love with Tristan, so any hopes of starting a relationship once again might be out the window…

