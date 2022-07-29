You Won't Believe The Celebrity With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions -- And It's NOT Kylie Jenner!!

Don’t come for Kylie Jenner!

Well, don’t come for only Kylie Jenner. Because she’s not the only celeb who is taking an insane amount of private jet trips! In fact, she’s not even in the top ten when it come to private plan traffic! Heck, she’s not even the worst offender in her own family!!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Life of Kylie alum caught heat earlier this month after it was revealed that she’s been taking very, very short private plane rides instead of sitting in traffic like the rest of us. The revelation of her 17-minute private jet rides was so controversial that momager Kris Jenner had to step in to mediate. And Kylie herself even tried to take the focus off by diverting attention, too. So you know she felt the outrage!

But the social media firestorm shouldn’t only be directed at her! According to Yard, a digital marketing agency, there are at LEAST ten A-list celebs who are more offensive when it comes to racking up private plane miles! The sustainability-driven marketing company released a study this week that looked at celebrities who have racked up the highest carbon dioxide emissions in private jet trips so far in 2022. And Kylie didn’t even make the list!

Her big sis, Kim Kardashian, comes in at no. 7 out of the ten. And the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s partner, rapper Travis Scott, weighs in at no. 10. Not good for either of them!

But the biggest offender by far, according to The Tab, which first reported on Yard’s findings, is … Taylor Swift!!!

The Teardrops On My Guitar singer has reportedly racked up 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2 via private plane flights so far in 2022, according to Yard. Her average flight time is better than Kylie’s 17-minute sojourns — coming in at about 80 minutes, per the agency. And her jet’s average flight goes about 139 miles. That’s it?!

Kylie still comes up in a pitiful way with her average flight time: 24 minutes. Seriously?! Just 24 minutes?! That’s like an hour-long drive, even with traffic. Just hire a private car!!

Behind Taylor, the agency says boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no. 2, with 7,076.80 metric tons of CO2 emitted so far in 2022.

The rest of the list, along with Kim at no. 7 and Travis at no. 10, rounds out like this: JAY-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg, and Oprah Winfrey. Not great!!

Over on Twitter, the s**t hit the fan after the revelation. Here are just a few of the many, many reactions about Taylor’s reported amount of private travel:

“taylor swift has emitted more co2 this year than an average US american does within 550 years and more than a person from india in over 4,300 years” “Pollution (Taylor’s Version)” “kylie not even in the top 10 but oh miss swift…” “my fave taylor is the reason we gotta use paper straws” “What is she even doing rn? where does she need to go?”

Well, that last one has a point! She’s not touring right now!

What do y’all think about this unfortunate reveal, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/Derrick Salters/WENN]