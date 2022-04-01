Khloé Kardashian Shades Blac Chyna Over Her Car-Selling Child Support Complaints!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t playing around with Blac Chyna‘s child support claims!

Of course, as Perezcious readers will recall, we’ve been covering Chyna’s ongoing feud with her exes, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, after she complained she had to sell three of her cars in order to provide for her children. Earlier this week, after the single mother — whose real name is Angela Renée White — revealed details about her financial situation, both Rob and Tyga called her out with jaw-dropping comments on Instagram. And now, Khloé is doing the same… in her own subtle way of course!

Related: Blac Chyna Loses Even When She Wins!

It all went down over on IG, where Rob and Tyga both previously wrote about how much money they spend on the children they each share with Blac Chyna. For Rob, that allegedly means $37,000 a year in school expenses, along with “every medical expense” and “all” of daughter Dream‘s extracurricular activities, as well as caring for the 5-year-old girl five days a week. Tyga is evidently in the same boat, as he commented that he pays $40,000 per year in tuition expenses, and has 9-year-old son King Cairo at his house six days a week.

Of course, The Shade Room posted a screenshot on Insta showing all those shocking comments in response to Chyna’s original assertion about selling off a trio of cars to pay for the kids. But now, we are even more surprised about the response — because this week, Khloé herself LIKED the outlet’s picture of Rob’s commentary! That says a lot!

As of Friday morning, the Revenge Body host’s public double-tap show of support for her baby brother is still front and center on this post:

But hey, it makes sense! The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gotta defend her sibling, right?!

After all, we already know how close Khloé and Rob have historically been, so no wonder she wants to throw some social media support his way amid Chyna’s child support claims.

Related: Khloé’s Terrible Taste In Men Continues With Her New Choice…!

And we shouldn’t forget the touchy legal history between Chyna and the Kardashian sisters! We’ve previously reported about how Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian had reached their wits’ end with Chyna’s contentious legal battle against the family regarding previous assault and battery allegations.

Late last December, the famous fam refused to sit for any more depositions from White’s legal team, with their attorneys filing a motion slamming the “unwarranted annoyance” of the interrogations:

“The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter. Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.”

That legal battle came to an unceremonious end back in February, then, when Rob officially dismissed his suit against his ex-partner.

But it’s still understandable to see Khloé liking pro-Rob, anti-Chyna IG content! There is a LOT of bad blood and frustration between ALL parties here, and it goes back a long ways.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on this messy sitch down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian/Instagram]