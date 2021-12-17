KarJenners REFUSING Further Depositions In Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian Legal Battle -- Here's Why

The legal battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has always been contentious — but now the KarJenner family is circling ranks like never before!

A February 2022 trial looms regarding Rob’s allegations of assault and battery against his former fiancée, whose real name is Angela White. As we’ve previously reported, Dream Kardashian‘s mother and father have been going back and forth via depositions and legal maneuvering for years. It all stemmed from the September 2017 filing of a suit alleging Chyna committed domestic violence against Rob back in December 2016 at a home they once shared.

Now, as that aforementioned trial is set to begin in just a couple months, the KarJenner family is refusing to sit for any further depositions from Chyna’s legal team. Attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner filed court docs in Los Angeles earlier this week requesting that a judge quash subpoenas from Chyna’s legal team requesting further family depositions.

Referencing White’s legal name in the docs obtained by E! News, the famous fam’s lawyers wrote:

“The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter. Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.”

Wow!

Are they considering all of the family members “Non-Parties”? Or just the relatives who literally aren’t being accused of anything? Part of the legal team’s argument also centers on the KarJenner family schedule, claiming their clients are “busy with business and professional commitments scheduled months in advance,” and adding:

“It would be excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice. … The court should reject Ms. White’s misuse of the discovery process and quash the subpoenas.”

Well then!

It would seem like the KarJenner fam doesn’t want to give any more attention to this issue than they have up to this point. Especially with the trial coming up soon. Being “too busy” has never been much of an acceptable excuse not to take part in legal proceedings… unless you’re the president, we guess. But if the judge agrees this is all “unwarranted” they just might succeed!

In response to the subpoena-quashing request, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani released her own statement to the outlet, saying:

“Angela White will respectfully ask the trial court to enforce the deposition subpoenas. The Kardashians/Jenners are not above the law. Indeed, even people who run ‘billion-dollar enterprises’ (to quote the Kardashian/Jenner court documents) must comply with valid subpoena powers of California’s superior courts.”

Oh my! Calling them out!

It’ll be interesting to see what the judge says about this latest deposition battle. Per court docs, Chyna’s attorney already has “a combined 25 hours of testimony” on the record after first deposing family members back in 2019.

