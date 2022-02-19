Rob Kardashian Dismisses 2017 Assault Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is ending his years-long legal battle with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old reality star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against the 33-year-old without prejudice, and a judge has approved the motion. Rob expressed in a statement on Friday:

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial. Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

News of the dismissal comes after a judge denied the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s motion to delay the trial, which was set to begin next week. His friends Eugene Shpilsky and Victory Belz, who both claimed they witnessed Chyna point a gun at Rob and threaten his life before, were originally scheduled to testify on his behalf.

As you may recall, he sued the model for assault back in 2017, alleging that she strangled him with an iPhone charger cord after consuming a large number of drugs and alcohol. Although the former sock designer was able to get away, he alleged that Chyna continued to hit him in the face and head. Rob also allegedly suffered several injuries to his neck. However, the mom of Dream has vehemently denied all of his allegations.

On Friday, her attorney Lynne Ciani slammed Rob for filing the “malicious” and “baseless” lawsuit in the first place, saying:

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit. Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years.”

The lawyer then accused him of only dropping the case to avoid any repercussions of “an adverse jury verdict” due to allegedly lying about the attack – and not for “concern” over their 5-year-old daughter:

“Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter.”

Despite dropping the lawsuit, it unfortunately sounds like the former couple’s legal drama is still far from over. As Ciani puts it:

“Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

Yikes!

Let’s hope this does end up being the final chapter of Rob and Chyna’s vicious dispute — for the sake of baby Dream.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]