Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Taking Her Time’ Deciding On A Name For Her & Tristan Thompson's Newborn Son

Khloé Kardashian is in no hurry to figure out a name for her new baby boy!

As you most likely know by now, the 38-year-old reality star and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via a surrogate earlier this week. At the time of the announcement, her rep did not share the little guy’s name. And now, a source dished to People on Sunday that Koko is actually waiting to name her little one until she finds the “right” moniker for him.

“Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

Related: Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Disciplined’ After Birth Of Son

Don’t want to pull a Kylie Jenner, huh, Khloé? LOLz! As you may recall, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum faced a naming dilemma when she gave birth to her baby boy in February. She and Travis Scott shared a post on her Instagram Story the following month, revealing that their child was no longer going by Wolf. She wrote alongside a prayer hand emoji at the time:

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The couple has also yet to reveal their baby’s new name. Though, social media users seem to think that it might be Angel since momager Kris Jenner commented “Angel Pie” and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou said “angel baby” when they announced his arrival. So everyone might just have to take to the comments section and see if the Kardashian-Jenner family leave any hints!

But in all seriousness, we totally get waiting! Picking out a baby name is a HUGE decision – and you want to make sure you absolutely love the one you choose. So there is really no need to rush!

While Good American founder might be stressing over what to call her new bundle of joy, she is also just beyond ecstatic for her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson to finally have a sibling. The insider said to People:

“Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

We could not be happier for Khlo and True, and we hope she finds the perfect name for her baby boy soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]