Tristan Thompson's Paternity Lawsuit 'SEALED' After Gag Order Request

Tristan Thompson has officially silenced his alleged baby momma, Maralee Nichols!

On Tuesday, the NBA star filed an emergency petition in court asking for a judge to grant a gag order on his scandalous paternity case. This means that neither he nor Nichols would be able to speak about the situation in public — something that would work in the basketball player’s favor seeing as the new mom (or someone impersonating her) just spilled a LOT of KarJenner secrets online earlier this week!

Well, according to Page Six, it appears the petition worked! The online filing for the paternity case is no longer searchable and states that the records are “currently CONFIDENTIAL or this case has been SEALED.”

Related: The Heart-Wrenching Way Khloé Reportedly Found Out About Tristan’s Love Child Scandal

Interestingly, a representative for Maralee told the outlet that a hearing on the gag order had not taken place yet. But it does appear the judge decided on the request regardless!

As we reported, Thompson claimed that Nichols’ “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit,” which accuses him of fathering a baby boy, whom she welcomed last week. He also alleged that he has since suffered “damages and extreme distress” as a result of the legal trouble. As part of the emergency order, he asked a judge to order Nichols to post a $30,000 bond to “deter” her from breaking the confidentiality agreement moving forward. There’s no word on whether or not that was passed.

As you all know by now, Maralee is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support. She claims Thompson impregnated her in March (when he would have still been dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old True). The 30-year-old athlete has admitted to having sex with the personal trainer at a birthday celebration, but he seemingly insists he didn’t get her pregnant. He is demanding Maralee get a paternity test, but as of November, she had yet to do so.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Begs Critics To Not ‘Tear’ Her Apart Amid Tristan Thompson’s Latest Scandal

Instead, she claims in a separate legal filing that Thomspon wanted her “to get an abortion” and even offered $75K in hush money. Maralee also argued that in alleged text messages sent by the KUWTK alum, he supposedly claimed:

“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

The case is being handled in Harris County, Texas, FYI.

Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and he’s had a looooong history of cheating on Khloé. At least Thompson has one person on his team: this judge.

[Image via Apega/WENN]