Scott Disick Sends Khloé Kardashian A Special Gift After Tristan's Latest Baby Momma Scandal

Scott Disick knows a thing or two about public controversies, that’s for sure.

The Flip It Like Disick star has endured major relationship drama many times in the past with ex-partner and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian, including multiple recent upheavals as she’s gotten engaged to new love Travis Barker following a whirlwind romance. So when Kourt’s little sis and Lord Disick’s longtime pal, Khloé Kardashian, publicly endured her own bull s**t this past Friday when news of baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal first broke, Scott was right there to make things a little bit better!

With Khloé no doubt reeling from the very public, world-rocking news of the last 72 hours, on Sunday evening she shared this pic (below) showing off Scott’s floral generosity:

Awww!

What a nice gesture from Scott!

Of course, for anyone following the Kardashians, the fact that Disick went above and beyond for the Revenge Body host shouldn’t be THAT surprising.

Scott and Khloé have been very close for a very long time, bonding on camera for KUWTK episodes and off it, as well as developing parallel storylines throughout prior seasons of the family’s hit reality TV show. The Talentless founder doesn’t like it when True Thompson‘s momma deals with crappy commenters on social media. And just recently, Scott and Khloé connected again as the 38-year-old New York native sought a distraction from Kravis’ whirlwind engagement news.

Before that, the pair goes even further back, having been joking about their close friendship for nearly a full decade! Add in more recent alliances, where Scott and Khloé were both adamant about keeping KUWTK on the air, and even some f**k-ups when Lord Disick was intending to have his bestie’s back, and you’ve got a full-blown friendship. So sending flowers during a tough time is 100% the expected and heartwarming course of action!

For Khloé’s part, this nice move comes on the heels of a major relationship-changing drama, this one legal and long-term in nature if the paternity suit brought by Tristan’s baby momma is indeed legit. And even as the NBA star himself appears to be at the center of this scandal, social media users haven’t exactly been kind to Khloé in response. So it’s definitely much appreciated that Scott has stepped in with this sweet gesture.

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF down (below) with your take on Khloé’s current situation and her longtime friend’s low-key proof that he’s got her back once again through it all…

