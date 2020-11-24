Here's How Khloé Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson's Boston News

Is Khloé Kardashian east coast bound?

That’s the question du jour now that baby daddy Tristan Thompson is moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics. Some members of the KarJenner clan have already publicly congratulated the basketball player on the announcement, but so far, KoKo has kept quiet on the news.

Related: Are Khloé & Larsa Pippen At War In Cryptic Instagram Posts??

Fans have been wondering if the Good American founder will be taking baby True to Beantown — after all, she moved to Cleveland to be with him back in 2018. But that was before the Jordyn Woods scandal and their breakup. Even though the on-again, off-again couple went back on again and have been living together throughout the coronavirus crisis, moving away from her family and support system might be a bigger step than Khlo is ready for.

Supporting this theory, a source told E! News:

“Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life.”

That’s not to say she’s ruling it out entirely — never say never, after all. The insider added:

“They don’t know what’s going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

As it happens, the reality star just moved from her Calabasas home this month. The sale of that house, which Khloé bought in 2016 and was previously owned by Justin Bieber, “now holds the record for the highest price per square foot of any home ever sold in Calabasas,” according to People.

Variety reported in October that the 36-year-old had bought a new, expensive mansion with the NBA star in the Hidden Hills area. Their new abode happens to be right next door to momager Kris Jenner, who owned two others in the gated community — one across the street from Kanye and Kim Kardashian West and one now occupied by Rob Kardashian and baby Dream. Per Variety, Kris and Khloé share their new neighborhood with famous faces like Jeffree Star and Lori Loughlin.

Related: Kourtney Supposedly Totally OK With Scott Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin!

It looks like their love will now be bi-coastal… that is, if the relationship can survive some long distance. After all, they seemed to hit a bump recently when the Revenge Body hostess unfollowed Tristan on Instagram (as did Kris, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick). She later posted some flowers that he sent her for her People’s Choice win, so their relationship seems like a real roller coaster, at least from the outside.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. The last NBA season happened in a bubble, so maybe Khloé and True won’t end up being welcome during the season, anyway…

[Image via WENN/Instar & Tristan Thompson/Instagram]