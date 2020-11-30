Khloé Kardashian Is Sharing Cryptic Social Media Posts Again -- What'd You Do This Time, Tristan Thompson?!

Is this all still regarding the Larsa Pippen dating drama, or what?!

Khloé Kardashian posted a whole series of super-cryptic emotionally-driven posts to her Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon, just one day after boyfriend Tristan Thompson left town to fly to Boston to join his new team, the Boston Celtics. And judging by the content of these posts, either the Good American founder is having a very random Sunday, or something has turned very bad, very quickly!

First, ch-ch-check out the post themselves (below), which were all posted earlier on Sunday and run the gamut from grudges, to bad days, to more positive things like counting blessings:

Hmmm… That’s a lot to take in!

Especially when you consider the context earlier this month which saw Khloé and Larsa engage in a low-key cryptic post war after Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife claimed that she had originally dated Tristan and was the one ultimately responsible for bringing him around the KarJenner clan in the first place. After that little nugget went public, then, Khloé unfollowed Tristan on IG, and things just haven’t been the same ever since.

Even more recently, Tristan signed with the Celtics — which is a big deal, and earned him a nice payday! — only for Khloé not to react at all to the news. Then, when she did react later, well, yeah… The NBA star has at least made something of an effort, getting his baby momma flowers before Thanksgiving to help celebrate her own personal achievement in the form of a People’s Choice Awards win, even while she was cutting him loose on social media.

Now, with all the cryptic posts from Sunday, who the f**k knows anything any more… Ha!

BTW, big congrats to Tristan for being officially sworn in as a US citizen earlier this week!

The Canadian-born athlete had initially come here more than a decade ago on a student visa and stayed on renewed visas while playing in the NBA for years. But now, after a very long process, he’s officially an American:

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media – Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

That’s AWESOME!

Proud to have you, Tristan!

