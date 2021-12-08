Khloé Kardashian Begs Critics To Not ‘Tear’ Her Apart Amid Tristan Thompson’s Latest Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is pleading with everyone to go easy on her at the moment!

As you know, it has been a whirlwind time for the reality star after reports of her ex Tristan Thompson not only cheating on her again broke, but that his infidelity allegedly led to him fathering a child with another woman. The basketball player supposedly got personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who has filed a lawsuit against him for child support, pregnant right around his birthday in March – when he was still with Koko. He allegedly offered his baby momma $75,000 in hush money and even urged her to get an abortion. Since then, Thompson has been doing everything he can to silence Nichols – even asking a judge to grant him a “gag order” to prevent either of them from publicly speaking on the subject.

So like we said, Khloé has been through it lately! But despite everything going on, the 37-year-old left the drama behind (or at least tried to) and made her first public appearance since the news dropped at the People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night. A source for Us Weekly shared that she “wasn’t smiling a lot” and even seemed “really distracted” throughout the evening. However, she still took the stage with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner to accept the award for Reality TV Show of 2021, and later on when she won Reality TV Star of 2021.

Related: Scott Disick Sends Khloé Kardashian A Special Gift After Tristan’s Latest Baby Momma Drama

While she may have been riding high following her win, it was unfortunately dampened by some online haters. A social media user actually criticized her facial expressions when Halle Berry accepted her award for the night, tweeting:

“Okay who saw that “I don’t care” sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man, …#PeoplesChoiceAwards @peopleschoice @nbc #NBC”

Someone else then chimed in, saying:

“No shade, but she’s jealous, insecure, has no talent like a Halle Berry and I sure hope she gets some therapy for her body dysmorphia and insecurity where she has to constantly be playing with her hair.”

Beyond rude! First of all, do people really expect her to be smiling every second at an award show? Second of all, she is going through a difficult situation at this time! If Khloé didn’t feel like putting on a brave face throughout the night, we all understand why.

Instead of ignoring the comments, though, the Good American founder responded, saying:

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Completely understandable. We are sending all of our love to Khloé, and we are hoping that the trolls will take a hint and leave her alone during this tough time.

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]