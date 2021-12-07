Khloé Kardashian Is 'Gloomy' For The Holidays Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

We really feel for Khloé Kardashian on this one.

Of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is going through a very public controversy right now after news was revealed late last week that her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was having a love child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

As we’ve been reporting, insiders are saying Khloé and Tristan were together at the time this child was said to have been conceived back in mid-March, when the Sacramento Kings star was enjoying a birthday celebration for himself down in Houston. And now, as Nichols’ recently-discovered lawsuit for paternity and child support against Thompson moves its way through the courts, the 37-year-old reality TV superstar is left to grapple with picking up the pieces.

On Monday, ET spoke with an apparent insider close to Khloé’s camp who shared personal info about what it’s like behind the scenes right now — and it sounds like she’s down in the dumps, as to be expected. The source surmised:

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new [alleged] baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

We totally get that. It’s a running theme throughout this ordeal, in fact, that Khloé’s loyalty has been tested again, and again, and again. At some point, there’s just nothing left — even for someone like the Revenge Body host, who generally gives people a lot of second chances.

There is something positive to take away from all this, though: True Thompson. Khloé continues to be grateful for her 3-year-old daughter, and while the source says she does communicate with Tristan, it’s “really only about True.” Along with the co-parenting moves, the insider revealed:

“She is so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy.”

Amen!

And while her family has apparently been trying to play things smooth between the two exes for True’s sake, they are certainly on the 37-year-old’s side when it comes to support and love:

“They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloé needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn’t been great to her. The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloé’s back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don’t think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done.”

Honestly, are any of us surprised with Tristan at this point? Just saying…

One more interesting little tidbit: Kim Kardashian is already thinking about how to possibly get Khlo-money back out there. Just as Kim and Pete Davidson‘s relationship settles into a happy situation, the KKW Beauty exec is already trying to think about recommending a man for her little sister, the source explained:

“Khloé looks better than ever and her body is on fire, but she is not even trying to date. Kim says she will set Khloé up and encourages her to go out, but Khloé is not interested in just doing it to get attention or show she has moved on to the media. She is OK being alone right now.”

Wow!

Sounds like that may not end up happening — at least not yet — but that’s certainly something to watch out for! Will the potential guy be tattooed with a rock star vibe like Pete and Travis Barker?!

Just wondering!

Alas, all that is getting ahead of ourselves a little bit. For now, the only reasonable hope is that Khloé and True stay in a healthy space even as all this paternity suit drama continues to swirl around Tristan.

