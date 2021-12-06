Khloé Kardashian's Secret Agony Over New Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations: 'She Always Believed That He Would Change'

We’re starting to learn more about what’s going on behind the scenes here in the days after the bombshell report regarding Tristan Thompson‘s alleged love child with Houston-area personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Of course, as Perezcious readers will recall, the s**t hit the fan in a big way back on Friday when it was first revealed that Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson way back in late June. Nichols, who has reportedly since given birth to the child that she alleges is Thompson’s, claimed in the suit that the pair conceived the child during a mid-March birthday celebration for the Sacramento Kings star in her south Texas hometown. She also says this was not a one-off, and that they were having an affair for some time.

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t spoken out directly about all this, but an inside source is spilling the hard truth about her feelings on the new baby momma drama.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has been involved with the NBA star for the last several years, and the duo shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson together, but the relationship has been on-and-off. So it’s certainly noteworthy that insiders are now confirming Khloé and Tristan allegedly were together at the time of the purported mid-March conception date between Thompson and Nichols.

Speaking to People about this tricky situation, an insider close to Khloé revealed that she was very much romantically involved with the hooper when this reported cheating situation occurred:

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again. It’s just a sad situation to her.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Tristan, who also shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, had supposedly put in considerable work to get back together with Khloé after one of their previous splits.

The source claims her friends were warning her “over and over again” not to take Tristan back again. However, the ever loyal Khloé didn’t take that advice, reportedly because she was concerned about keeping True close with her father. Understandable! That and “she always believed that he would change.” Um… less understandable.

For a while, it seemed to work. The source admits the couple was “doing great” while they quarantined together early on during the COVID pandemic. But even Khloé apparently “knew things would change” as soon as Tristan returned to his NBA career on the road.

Now, sure enough, it appears as though that is the case — if Nichols’ allegations within the paternity suit are to be believed, of course. The insider lamented:

“[Khloé] is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her.”

Ugh. And he took advantage of that and walked all over her?

That makes this whole thing even more sad for the former late night radio DJ; she’s just trying to keep her family together and appears to be getting little to no help from her other half!

As is often the case with Khloé’s loving family, it sounds like the reality TV maven at least has a few people who’ve got her back:

“Khloé’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé’s heart multiple times.”

We would expect nothing less from the close-knit KarJenner clan!

Still, Khloé is going through it right now having to deal with all this drama. Not a great situation, to say the very least.

What do U think about Tristan’s latest controversy and related paternity lawsuit, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

